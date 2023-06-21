Diana Pierce

Diana E. Pierce, 77, of Bement, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 3:45 p.m., at the Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Graveside services were held Monday, June 19, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. The Pastor Pat Tieman officiated. Memorial contributions can be made the charity of the donor’s choice.

Diana was born on August 10, 1945, in Monticello, a daughter of Ray and Thelma Spelbring Fogerson. She married Charles W. Pierce on February 5, 1965, in Bement, and he passed away October 28, 2018.

Surviving are two children, Brian W. Pierce and Tracy L. (Bob VanMatre) Pierce, both of Bement. Surviving are five grandchildren, Leslie Pierce, Christopher Pierce, Mackenzie Pierce, and Breanna and Brandi Van Matre; as well as six great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Dean (June) Fogerson of Oreana. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Diana loved to play bingo and pulltabs, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and going to all of her grandchildren’s events.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of Diana Elaine Pierce.