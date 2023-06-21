Austin Bassett

Austin Gage Bassett, 19, of Villa Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 9, 2023, at AllianceHealth Durant in Durant, Okla.

Austin was born on December 26, 2003, in Champaign, to Amanda Doherty.

He is survived by his mother, Amanda Doherty (David Baker); one brother, Mason McQueen; a special cousin, Heather Madden; several other loving family and friends; along with his favorite pet, his dog Baby.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Edith Burris.

One of his favorite things to do with his mom and brother was to go to the movie theater and watch scary movies together.

Austin also loved the outdoors; you could always find him outside hunting for mushrooms, building bonfires, learning to shoot rifles along with riding three wheelers. He would always be on a “treasure hunt” and proudly drag home his findings to show his family and close friends.

While he loved his adventures, Austin would always stop what he was doing to help out a family member or friend in need. His amazing relationships with his great grandmother, and special friend, Lily Gawthorp, will be some memories those closest to him will always remember him as, the sweetest boy with a kind heart.

A celebration of Austin’s life will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 noon on Saturday, June 24, at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove with a memorial service beginning at 12 noon.

Memorial donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.