Villa Grove junior high honor roll

7th grade high honors, 7th grade honors

4.5 to 5.0 in the 7 Core Classes 4.0 to 4.49 in the 7 Core Classes

** no grades lower than A

EJ Brown**, Emma Carroll* **, Carson Champagne, Casey Farris, Daniel Gent**, Jack Jones**

Wyatt Kamerer**, Carson Kappes, Augustus Kirkman, Zeva Kirkman**, Brendan Klingler, Carter Leith, Tucker McGarigle, Landyn Millsap, Kinleigh Pellum, Maddox Piercy, William Schweighart**, Nolan Shadwick, Gavin Taylor, Max Wilson, Wesley Woller, Lillian Wyant**, Trevor Dobbs, Carter Dowler, Max Kneer, Thomas Linstead, Johnathon Maurer, RJ Mitsdarfer, Nathan Poter, Monday Wease, Nicholas Wilkey.

7th Grade Yearly Honors

4.5 to 5.0 in the 7 Core Classes 4.0 to 4.49 in the 7 Core Classes

** no grades lower than A

EJ Brown**, Emma Carroll**, Carson Champagne, Casey Farris, Daniel Gent, Jack Jones, Wyatt Kamerer, Carson Kappes, Augustus Kirkman, Zeva Kirkman, Max Kneer, Carter Leith, Thomas Linstead, Tucker McGarigle, Landyn Millsap, RJ Mitsdarfer, Kinleigh Pellum, Maddox Piercy, William Schweighart, Nolan Shadwick, Gavin Taylor, Trevor Dobbs, Nathan Porter, Nicholas Wilkey, Monday Wease, Max Wilson, Wesley Woller, Lillian Wyant**.

4th quarter 8th grade high honors, 8th grade honors

4.5 to 5.0 in the 7 Core Classes 4.0 to 4.49 in the 7 Core Classes

* no grades lower than A

Rebekka Bloom**, Kynnzey Coder, Lilly-Lynn Davis, Peyton Ellis, Ava Hudson**, Bailey Keith, Owen Kneer**, Baylee Martin, Cameron McGaughey**, Oliver Oberg; Eamon Reedy; Ryker Reylinge**, Landon Chambers, Silas Jones, Briella Witt, Lyndsay Zoch, Kendrick Roy, Kori Russell**, Lance Williams.

8th grade yearly honors

4.5 to 5.0 in the 7 Core Classes 4.0 to 4.49 in the 7 Core Classes

** no grades lower than A

Rebekka Bloom**, Peyton Ellis, Ava Hudson**, Bailey Keith, Owen Kneer**, Baylee Martin

Cameron McGaughey**, Oliver Oberg, Eamon Reedy, Ryker Reylinge**, Kendrick Roy, Kori Russell, Lyndsay Zoch.