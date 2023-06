Villa Grove High School fourth quarter honor rolls

A student must have at least a 4.50 grade point average for High Honors. A student will be eligible for Honors having at least a 4.00 average with no grade lower than “C”, nor more than one “C”. Two grades of “C” are permitted if both occur in weighted courses. Only courses offering one-half unit of credit per semester are considered.

High honor roll all A’s

Senior Class: Samuel Bender, Jesse Bessent, Connor Black, Emma Buesing, Maci Clodfelder, William Jones, Brandon Kelly, Kyleigh Price, Luke Zimmerman

Junior Class: Alexandria Brown, Kenzie Cardiff, Mason Carter, Gunner Cline, Jimi McQueen, Shayla Quick, Riley White, Addisyn Wilson

Sophomore Class: Lila Bessent, Cooper Clark, Jobella Crafton, Carly Eads, Aleah Hatten, Anna Remspecher, Faith Shreeves, Madeline Wicklander, Kurt Zimmerman

Freshmen Class: Allison Eisenmenger, Piper Kiser, Ryan Lillard, Eva Piercy

High honor roll

Senior Class: Emma Bratten-Noice, Garrett Dale, Robert Fancher, Logan Fitts, Maria Galarza, Jacob Gilles, Gavin Kiser, Dalton Logan, Madison Logan, Blake Morgan, Shaun Shreeves, Chantel Smith, Peyton Smith, Parker Stevens, Mary Tumbleson

Junior Class: Mackenzie Ewing, Emilio Galarza, Zachary Jones, Parker Knierim, Joshua Lecher, Layne Rund, Zachary Wells

Sophomore Class: Brylee Butler, Cassondra Farris, Jackson Grimm, Scarlett Howard, Kirstyn Jones, Peyton Martin, Owen Meador, Nolan Morse, Ryan Schlueter, Lukas Shadwick

Freshmen Class: Alexander Cook, Jackson Gilles, Lillian Hill, Neville Linton, Henry Osborne, Sophia Shaw, Hayden Thomas

Honor roll

Senior Class: Carson Block, Jada Chandler, Samantha Hunt, Jacob Miller, Shaianne Teter

Junior Class: Kayln Cordes, McKayla Grice, Dylan Horton, Jay Lorenz, Jayna Martin, Landon Reynolds, Cadence Sanders, Will Tibbetts, Nicolas Wilson

Sophomore Class: Violet Erl Soper, Claryssa Gray, Madison Hinds, Olivia Jones, Kyle Krause, Chance McClain, Cole Price, NeVaeh Thompson-Burton, Chase White

Freshmen Class: Jace Bennett, Dylan Boozer, Rebecca Brown, Isabella Dodd, Mikailah Ehmen, Aiden Henry, Cadyn Kamp, Isaiah Kiesel, Kaleb Langellier, Rodrik Martin, Ella Schweighart, Jackson Smith, Cora Wilson