Tuscola Public Library starts Summer Read: Find Your Voice

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscolans of all ages are able to participate in the Tuscola Public Library Summer Read event. This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice,”

Tuscola Library Director Devin Black said the five-week reading program is mostly geared towards kids and teens, but adults are also encouraged to participate. Participants can read any book they want at home as long as they write it into their logs. Naturally, the library has a wide variety of books for people to check out. Those interested can sign up at the Tuscola Public Library.

Kids who sign up receive a squishy plush animal. If they meet their reading goal of 30 minutes a day, five days a week can receive a prize each week. Children can also have books read to them, as well. The prizes include stickers, hand clapper toys, megaphones and other “Find Your Voice” inspired toys.

“Parents love us,” said Black.

Teens have to read within their reading level for 45 minutes a day for five days a week. They don’t get weekly prizes like the children, but if they complete all five weeks, they receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Adults have a task list of different things they can do, such as volunteer an hour at a local non-profit, visit another library or visit one of the Tuscola Library events like the outdoor movie, poetry discussion or karaoke events. Adults who finish the five weeks receive a “Library Perks Card,” which features coupons that can pay library fines.

The summer read culminates in the grand prize raffle on July 12 on Water Fun Day. Logs and task lists that are fully completed and returned by the end of library hours on July 8 will be entered to win prizes.

Children can receive a Family Pool Pass for 2023, thanks to the City of Tuscola.

Teens can receive a savings account and gift bag from Tuscola First Bank, which is valued at $100.

Adults can win a local gift card pack with $25 gift cards to each of Mi Vera Cruz, Amazon, Kirby Foods and Joe’s Pizza.

Black said the program is flexible. You can sign up pretty late and can make up for missed weeks. Kids and teens can also do more reading on some days to skip others. Kids who finish the required amount of reading can still receive the weekly prizes, even if they finish later. The only deadline there is the July 8 drawing. There’s also an extra “catch-up” week for those who started late.

The summer read isn’t just for fun prizes. Black said that there are also a lot of benefits for a child’s education. Libraries have noticed that test scores for students test scores for reading drop when they enter school in the fall. He said libraries call it the “summer slide,” It stems from students not exercising their brains by reading, during the summer months. Black said that simply reading during the summer will stop that drop-off. He also thinks that it can help kids stay ahead of the curve when it comes to schoolwork.

Black said the summer reading program is also good to have since there are currently more kids hanging out and playing at the library. It is one of the few public places with air conditioning, with the pool currently not open, a great place for kids to enjoy summer, .

Black said the library has a lot more events during the summer than they do t throughout the year. He hopes to see more kids utilize the events and try different things.

“We want for them the library to be a place to read, watch, or have something to do,” said Black.