Stone: Using music to help himself and others

By Tony Hooker

The actual number varies a bit, but that’s not really the issue. The fact is that more than 15 veterans take their own life every day, and that’s too many. There was a time when country musician David Allen Stone could have been one of them. I recently talked to him about just that, and about how he was able to fight back his demons after returning home from Afghanistan, his career, and much more.

Stone, who serves as a First Sergeant in the Illinois National Guard, returned home to Hutsonville six years ago after deploying to Afghanistan with his unit, and soon many of the issues that plague returning soldiers started to haunt him. In a way, those struggles are what have brought him to this point in his career. “I was struggling with depression and alcoholism, and I started writing a song,” Stone exclaimed. I didn’t really finish it until a few years later, when a good friend of mine named Tyler Zellers took his own life.” The Song, called “Bury These Burdens,” is about suicide awareness and prevention among soldiers, and the loss of his friend compelled him to finish it.

For Stone, music is what saved him from a fate like that of his buddy. “Music literally saved my life,” he stated, “because I can put all the emotions that I’m feeling into my guitar.”

Not content to simply write the song, Stone soon found himself in Nashville, Tenn., where he recorded it and also made a video. “It’s available on all music streaming platforms,” said the artist, who is quick to point out that he’s a country singer but will cover the occasional rock and roll song.

Stone has also been involved with TV.

“There’s a television broadcast called The Country Network, and they have a TV show called “The Next Big Twang”, and it’s a competition. I sent out a music video for “Bury these Burdens” and I got selected to be on the show. It started out with almost 1000 artists, and then it got down to 34. Those 34 got put on the Country Network’s YouTube channel and then the top ten got put on the show. I was one of the top ten and I got second place. The top ten was determined by whoever got the most views and likes on the YouTube channel, and I got second place. They ran that for about a month and then the Country Network staff actually determined who the winner was, and they selected me. So I won that, and my video is now on a constant rotation on the country network. “

So what’s next for the “Next Big Twang”? First, he’s set to retire from the National Guard in about a month after serving for 20 years, and for now, he’ll continue to work his fulltime job in his hometown and continue making and recording music. The dream, of course, is to make it so big that he and his wife can move to Nashville and make music full time, but for now that’s just a dream, one that he’s been thinking of for a long time. “I’ve always wanted to perform on the Grand Ole’ Opry stage. That’s always been a dream of mine, ever since I was little. That’s where all the greats have performed, and that’s where I want to be,” he exclaimed.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number is 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HOME to 741741.