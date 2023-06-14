Rosalie Edwards

Rosalie Ann Edwards, 82, of Arcola, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the funeral home. The Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.

Rosalie was born on July 25, 1940, in Tuscola, a daughter of Walter M. and Wanetta T. (Partlow) Murphy. She married Glenn F. Edwards on June 27, 1959, in Arcola.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn; two children, Kim East and her husband Rusty of Hindsboro, and Jeff Edwards and his wife Lisa of Arcola; a daughter-in-law, Betty Edwards of Bismarck; six grandchildren, Kyle Edwards and his wife Michaela of Bismarck, Kenneth East and his wife Julia of Hindsboro, Alex East and his wife Tricia of Arcola, Cara Roberts and her husband Corey of Arcola, Taylor Edwards of Nashville, Tenn., and Beau Edwards of Arcola; seven great grandchildren, Allison Edwards, Rowen and Jett East, Callie, and Jaxon East and Camryn and Cooper Roberts; her brother, Mick Murphy and his wife Cindy of Arcola; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Allen Edwards; and a sister, Genevieve M. Edwards and her husband Leonard.

Rosalie graduated from Arcola High School in 1958. She had worked at General Electric in Mattoon; she worked as a cook for the Arcola School District and at Schrock’s Cabinet Factory in Arthur until she retired.

Rosalie enjoyed many things, most of which involved spending time with her husband. They liked to go antiquing near and far; they enjoyed drives to watch deer at dusk near Lake Shelbyville. They appreciated a tasty dish of ice cream at Walnut Point State Park. Their greatest joy in life simply came from keeping up with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When Rosalie was not with Glenn, she was probably playing Bunco with friends or attending a TOPS meeting.

She was a great cook; she collected music boxes, Strawberry Shortcake and Raggedy Ann and Andy memorabilia.

Memorials may be given to the Arcola Lions Club.