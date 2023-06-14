My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

It’s been three years of time spent on yet another investigation, millions of dollars of your money and mine spent, resulting in the Durham report completed and submitted to The Department of Justice. In 2019 John Durham was designated federal prosecutor tasked with investigating how, when, and why the FBI started an investigation into Donald Trump and how he might be linked to any Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But wait; didn’t Nancy Pelosi, the majority Democratic House of Representatives, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein lead that charge in 2016 and assign this investigation to Bob Mueller? Didn’t Mueller assemble a team of sixteen or so Democrat attorneys to investigate Donald Trump and many of his closest supporters into how they “colluded” with the Russians to win the 2016 presidential election? Yes, that’s just what happened. Four years and twenty-six million dollars later here’s what this biased team of attorneys discovered about Donald Trump colluding with Russians. nothing! So now what?

The American people wanted answers. How in the world was the FBI with the assistance of the DOJ able to obtain so many warrants to secretly monitor The Trump Campaign’s communications during the 2016 presidential election? And because the FBI had access to listen and see everything the Trump team was doing all through the campaign, how was it that Bob Mueller and sixteen attorneys came up with nothing? After Trump won the 2016 election people started to ask questions. Investigative reporters lead the charge into the how, when, and why the FBI managed to do something that should have been nearly impossible without concrete evidence based proof that these warrants needed to happen. It didn’t take long to discover through emails and FBI agents text messaging that the process had been violated by a select few from the DOJ and the FBI leading the Trump investigation. It has been determined outright lies were told to the federal FISA court in order to obtain the warrants the FBI sought in their attempts to “get Trump.”

So fair is fair in love, war, and politics. Now the Republicans in control wanted to get to the bottom of the Trump/Russia/Mueller investigation. They wanted to find out exactly who was responsible for violating their duties as federal law enforcement employees. So John Durham was tasked with this new investigation into the Trump/Russia/Mueller four year debacle. The Durham report was scathing of the FBI agents involved and the role some DOJ employees played in the investigation into Trump and his supporters. It’s online and you can read for yourself should you choose too. What Durham concluded was that there was no evidence for the FBI to open an investigation into a four year long Trump/Russia investigation. It should have been, and probably was, obvious that the initial accusations made about Trump were false. In fact the FBI agents involved took the little of nothing they had and lied to the courts to obtain warrants to monitor the Trump campaign communications. What Durham did discover was that the Clinton campaign may very well have played a role in the Trump/Russia collusion lie. He criticized the FBI for not looking into Clinton’s role in the lie and indicates that some FBI agents may have actually been covering for the Cinton campaign’s role in the Trump/Russia hoax. I believe Durham has done a thorough and legitimate investigation. He has uncovered the corruption that occurred during the investigation of Trump. However, I’m not confident justice will be served. Not yet anyway.

So will anyone be held accountable for their actions? All the time wasted, money spent, and interference in the newly elected president’s ability to govern and get things done for the American people? I think not. How President Trump survived this, and continues to survive the onslaught is beyond me. How are the people we’ve elected to keep us safe in our homes and daily business not demanding those guilty not be held accountable for their actions? And I’d be saying the very same words had this happened to Obama. I’ve lived in the era of time when the word of the FBI was solid gold and without question. This isn’t the belief of the majority of the American people now. If we can’t trust the FBI, who can we trust? How does the FBI ever heal this wound on their agency? The most respected law enforcement agency in the world has dropped to a level where corruption at the top is suspected by countries all over the world. You don’t think so? Last week the new Chinese Defense Secretary refused to meet with our own Secretary of Defense. Foreign powers do not trust the people running America’s government at any capacity. And why should they? Just look at all the in fighting between the parties in our government. Why would anyone trust us at this point in time?

I feel at this time in history America will be most famous for trying to destroy our own current, former, and future presidents. How in the world has this happened and who all is responsible. Neither party cares who their party elects as president as long as it’s one of their own. Qualifications and abilities don’t matter anymore. The goal is to get your guy or gal elected and let their power hungry people behind the scenes run the government. Sadly, there are two Americas now, the right and the left. Many of our values have vanished. Not because a majority want it so, no it’s because the majority are allowing the very minority to do as they please for fear of ridicule and protest. I do think there is a movement to reverse some of this by those Americans that hold dearly the values this country was built on. I pray this trend continues to grow stronger. If it doesn’t I fear for my children and yours.