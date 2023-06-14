Mario López Treviño

Mario Alberto López Treviño, 53, of Arcola, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, June 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola. Father Angel Sierra officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted the family.

Mario was born on October 21, 1969, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. He was the son of Mario López Garza and Irma G. Treviño. He married Astrid Yadria Carvajal De López on July 3, 1999, in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Astrid, of Arcola; two sons, James Lopez and John Lopez of Arcola; his parents, Mario López Garza of Cadereyta, Nuevo León, Mexico, and Irma Treviño Garza of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico; and four siblings, Jose Valente López Treviño, María Victoria López Treviño, Veronica López Treviño, and Juan de Dios López Treviño.

Mario was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola.

He had worked at the Libman Company in Arcola for nearly 17 years. He enjoyed auto mechanics and spending time with his family.