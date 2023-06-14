Larry Durbin

Larry A. Durbin, 84, of Cerro Gordo, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m, Tuesday, June 13, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

Larry was born December 23, 1938, in Milmine, the son of Fred and Doris (Wildman) Durbin. He married Carol L. Albert on January 9, 1960, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2018.

Larry proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Poling Chevrolet and Bill Abbot, Inc. in Monticello as an auto mechanic, and later as the Service Manager, before his retirement. Larry loved fishing and enjoyed collecting fishing lures, reels and knives.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Jody Landrus of Valparaiso, Ind.; grandchildren, Michael Tuttle (fiancée Morgan Chitwood), Jenna Hall (Matt); great grandchildren, Tatum, Bentley, Charlie and Olive Hall; brother, Francis Durbin (Alene) of Cerro Gordo; sister-in-law, Judy Durbin of Cerro Gordo.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Carol; and brother, Eugene Durbin.

