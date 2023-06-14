Karen E. Lamkin Jimenez, 57, of Camargo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon.

Karen was born on December 18, 1965, in Peoria, to Jerry and Pauline (Lake) Hardyman.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Jimenez; three children, Steven Lamkin, Tyler Lamkin, and Jairo Lopez; one grandchild, Aliah Montreal; three siblings, Carmen (Rusty) Dyke, Steve (Kim) Hardyman, and Dirk (Annette) Hardyman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Pauline Hardyman; her first husband, Steve Lamkin; and two brothers, Mike and Leslie Hardyman.

Karen graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1984 and would later get an associate degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon. She enjoyed cooking and decorating cakes that she would bake. Karen had a servant’s heart and was very dedicated to her family; especially with taking care of her two boys. She was a member of the Victory Church in Camargo and would often be a door greeter welcoming people to church.

A visitation will be held from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, at Victory Church in Camargo with the memorial service beginning at 4 p.m.; Pastor Duane Piercy will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Jimenez Memorial Fund at the Villa Grove state Bank. Memorial donations may be mailed to Villa Grove State Bank, 10 N. Main St. Villa Grove, IL 61956.