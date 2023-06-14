Sally Jane Morales, 79, of San Bernardino, Calif., passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 3:39 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A viewing will be held from 4–8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Funeraria Del Angel in West Covina, Calif. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Burial will be held in the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Jane was born on May 28, 1943, in Arcola. She married Henry Morales on August 30, 1963, in Reno, Nev.; they were married over 59 years, just four months shy of 60 years.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Morales; her three children, Stephanie Ramirez, Michael Morales and Matthew Morales; five grandchildren, Justin, Kailey, Brycen, Alexandra and Courtney; five great grandchildren, Castiel, Skyleigh Jane, Atley, Rainier and Jax.

She graduated from Mt. San Antonio Jr. College with an associate’s degree in child development in May of 1988. She was a schoolteacher throughout her career and last taught at Mt. San Antonio College as a child development teacher. She loved children immensely and wholeheartedly. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, gambling, especially scratchers, reading, drawing and painting. She had a strong faith in our Lord and loved everyone with all her heart. She touched many lives throughout her 79 years here on Earth. Family and friends were very important to her and meant everything to her. She loved the holidays and was the matriarch of the family; she made many memorable family traditions to carry on during the holidays for many generations to come.

She will be greatly missed but we will reunite with her again in Heaven. Until then when you think of her, think not of how she died but as how she lived, with God in her heart and when he took her home, he said HALLELUJAH!!!!