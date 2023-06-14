Connie Ballinger

Connie Jane Ballinger, 68, of Arthur, passed away at 5:34 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Charleston Rehab and Health Care.

Visitation was held Sunday, June 4, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. A Celebration of Life service was held June 4 at the funeral home. Casual attire was requested; Connie always disliked collars.

Connie was born on March 15, 1955, in Mattoon. She was the daughter of Junior and Edna Lois (McClain) Ballinger.

She is survived by one brother, Wayne Ballinger of Neoga; one sister, Barbara Shutts of Mattoon; nephew, Troy Ballinger; nieces, Denise (Jeremy) Guymon, Theresa Ballinger, Beth (Robert) Mann, Nikki (Ryan) Romine, and Pam Shutts; great nephews, Chris (Megan) Crabtree, Brennan (Meghan) Key, and Austin Romine; great nieces, Alli Ballinger, Gracie Romine, Katie Butler and her fiancé Jacob Starwalt, and Rylee Shutts; two great great nieces; and one great great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rex Ballinger; and one sister, Patsy Crabtree and her husband Walt; a sister-in-law, Vera Ballinger; and a brother-in-law, George Shutts.

Connie graduated from Mattoon High School in 1973.

Right after school she worked at Mattoon Garment for 17 years; when they shut down she went to work at Neoga Women’s Wear, then later at Sarah Bush Lincoln until she retired.

Connie was a member of the Eagles Club in Mattoon for many years.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.