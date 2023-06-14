City pool delay affects Tuscola Torpedoes swim team practice

By Margie Carter

The Tuscola Torpedoes summer swim season had a start date of May 30, however, the Tuscola City Pool’s pump troubles not only affect public pool goers but also the recreational swim team that counts on the 30 meter, 8-lane pool for practice and meets.

The Torpedoes Admin Board jumped into action when rumors started circulating of mechanical delays. The city’s communication with the team helped the board and coaches with rumor control within the team and in making decisions ahead of their first meet.

On May 31 the city updated the team and public with an ETA of two to three weeks before the pool would be fully operational. Reaching out to other conference teams, the Torpedoes found support from Indian Acres Swimming Club, Sholem Aquatic Center, and the Stephen’s YMCA, all offering lane/pool rentals.

The Admin Board made the difficult decision to offer refunds to swimmers who could not make the travel schedule work, they also canceled the Trial Period program, which allows swimmers to participate in practices for one week before committing to the team.

“Due to the added cost of renting lanes to hold practices and the limited space, we cannot support trial period swimmers.”

The Torpedoes are one of the smaller summer swim teams in their conference. 58 swimmers registered for the team during open registration in spring. Of the 46 remaining swimmers, 36 make up the main competitive team and 10 are in the Pre-Team group designed to operate like semi-private swim lessons to develop 4-6 year-old’s into athletes.

The board had a particularly difficult time securing a location for Pre-Team due to the size and nature of the practices. Private pool owners did not want to take on the liability and the local hotels no longer allow pool time to non-guests. The impact of the city pool delay is being felt strongest on this group; their season has been cut in half, four weeks instead of eight. Refunds are being issued for half the original registration fee.

The main team practiced at Sholem on Thursday and Friday, having rented an hour before opening hours. The team has rented a lane at the Stephen’s YMCA in Champaign starting next week for two and a half hour slots and will travel to Effingham for their first meet on June 10.