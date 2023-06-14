Back in the Day- 6/7/23

10 years ago

June 19, 2013

John McDevitt knew as soon as he pulled up in front of the stately brick building at 100 North Main Street in Tuscola, that this could be the new home for his own Yellow Dog Studio as well as a collective of artists with whom he is associated. The Sullivan resident is in the process of moving and setting up shop literally and figuratively in what was just late last week dubbed the Vault Arts Collective. The name is a nod to the building’s original purpose and former life as a financial instution, built in 1926 and moved into May 1927.

It’s not too late to get in on the High Heel Dash action going on in downtown Tuscola Saturda morning. The second annual event with contestants “dashing approximately two blocks in fun footwear and/or costumes, undertaken in memory of former school board member Marilyn Davidson, will raise money to purchase computers for East Prairie Middle School.

Plans are in full swing for the 2013 SParks in the Park festival, being held Fri., July 5 and Sat., July 6 in Tuscola. One of the biggest coups for the weekend is the signing of the Henningsens for a free concert Saturday night, prior to the fireworks show.

20 years ago

June 10, 2003

Douglas County Board members were grappling with the discovery of unforeseen improvements needed at the county jail while in the midst of a renovation at the facility. Contractors discovered widespread leaks in the roofing system that had caused extensive damage.

There was an outpouring of community support following the death of 9-year-old Tayler Romine, who passed away in an automobile accident June 3.

Lifelong Douglas County resident Larry Skinner announced his candidacy for the office of sheriff in the 2006 election.

ARTCo’s current theatrical offering, “Bathroom Humor,” featured cast members Matt Fear, Stephanie Schneider, LaDonna Wilson, Linda Scribner, Craig Krukewitt, Preston Tewell, and Kevin Wigall.

30 years ago

June 8, 1993

A rare award was presented at the annual Chamber of Commerce dinner held recently. Lynnita Sommer was presented the Tuscolian of the Year award by Dennis Dietrich, and was just the eighth person in Tuscola history to receive that designation since its conception in 1967. Sommer was being recognized for the work she had done in co-founding and building the Douglas County Museum.

Another honoree at the Chamber dinner was Dick Parker, who was given a special award for his four decades of faithful volunteerism within the Tuscola community.

Tuscola High School won first place in the 18th annual high school chemistry contest held at Eastern Illinois University for the third consecutive year. Team members included Tony Stenger, Kim Harris, and Phil Michener. Chemistry teacher Kay Kleiss was the team sponsor.

Tuscola Mayor Dan Kleiss was recently named to the 21-member board of the Illinois Tax Increment Association.

40 years ago

June 14, 1983

Captain C.A. Hawkins, a Tuscola native and 1947 TCHS graduate, would be retiring from active duty July 1 after a distinguished Naval career of 30 years.

An Oklahoma man was killed when his semi-truck overturned on the southbound exit ramp at I-57 at Tuscola on June 7.

Buck Hausmann, CPA, accepted a position of in-charge accountant with the Kemper CPA Group in Tuscola, providing accounting, audit, tax and business advisory services.

Terry Mulligan received his Juris Doctor degree cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center during graduation ceremonies held May 30 at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Mulligan is a 1976 TCHS graduate and 1980 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

A sudden death playoff developed for the championship of the second annual Tuscola Open played last week at Tri-Cities Country Club in Villa Grove. Mike Carroll and Ron Strange toured 18 holes with 77s, and Carroll defeated Strange on the first hole of the playoff.

50 years ago

June 7, 1973

A coroner’s jury ruled “instantaneous deaths by accident” Saturday morning, following a hearing at Joines Funeral Home in Newman regarding the deaths of two men from a 100-foot fall from a silo under construction at the new Zeigler Coal Mine near Murdock.

Among the 550 students receiving associate degrees from Parkland College on June 1 were Tuscola residents Gary Brinkley, Linda Conn, Tom Hawkins, Barry Henby, James Kennedy, Donna Lamb, David Mason, Wendy Mason, Diana Ochs, John Pendergrass, Bruce Romine, Ward Romine, Nancy Smith, Warren Thompson, Raymond Tingley, and Wendell Warren.

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Williams would be observing their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 10 with a family dinner at the Elks Club. The Williams were the parents of daughter Dorothy (Dwight) McCumber and grandparents to Jeanette, Jeanelle, and Darrell McCumber.

Local ladies participating in the Tuscola Woman’s Club summer tennis lessons included Joan Cross, Marilyn Hancock, Nancy Korte, Carol McCarty, Mary Ann Morgan, Clarice Schweighart, Ruth Slaughter, Lee Ann Waugh, Sally Wright, Billie Norman, Verna Lindsay, Pansy Patton, Mae Norman, Sandy McCartney, Leona Butts, Bessie Benner, Carol Hausmann, and Sarah Picard.