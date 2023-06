2023 Tuscola High School awarded scholarships

Over $165,000 in scholarship funds were given out during Honor Day on May 19. Here is the list of scholarship recipients.

T.E.A. Scholarships: Ben Hornaday and Brogan Rennert.

Douglas County Republican Central Committee Scholarship: Marley Good and Ella Boyer.

Miss Tuscola Scholarship: Reggan Smith.

Broc Winn Memorial Scholarship: Ben Hornaday.

GFWC Tuscola Woman’s Club Scholarship: Emma Spillman (EIU Music Camp), Duncan Nolan (Vault Art Gallery Camp), Raeanna Boyer (EIU Drama Camp), Alyx Gardner (Ohio St. Dance Camp Scholarship), Kenzie Chalfont (Parkland First Gig Rock and Roll Camp), Makenna Fiscus (Juniorettes and Gentlemen’s Club recipient).

Tuscola Powwows Scholarship: Colton Musgrave and Isabelle Wilcox.

Fidelis Crusader Scholarship: Maggie Horath and Alexis Feeler.

American Legion Post #27 School Awards: Grant Kauffman and Brogan Rennert.

American Legion Post #27-Wayne Meyer Memorial Scholarships: Claire Meyer and Anna Rauguth.

David Dietrich Senior Athlete Awards: Chris Boyd and Ella Boyer.

Tuscola First Bank Scholarship: Ella Boyer.

Sopha E. Heil Scholarship: Ben Hornaday.

Rotary Scholarships: Neil Walker and Ella Boyer.

FFA Alumni Scholarships: Brogan Rennert, Claire Meyer, and Mason Jones.

Tuscola Community Foundation Scholarships: Mia Hausmann and Claire Meyer.

TCF-Tommy K. Martin Memorial Scholarships: Anna Rauguth and Ella Boyer.

TCF-Cletcher-Wessale Scholarships: Mia Hausmann and Makenna Fiscus.

TCF-Ray Wulliman Scholarship: Elle Jones.

TCF-Dr. Dana Mattix Scholarships: Marley Good and Mia Hausmann.

TCF- Tuscola Educational Foundation Fund: Claire Meyer and Mason Jones.

TCF-Harley and Doris Helm Memorial Scholarship: Colton Musgrave.

TCF-Doug McCurnber Family Scholarship: Addi Fowler.

TUMC-Doug McCumber Family Scholarship: Neil Walker.

TUMC-Albert & Virginia Lee Memorial Scholarship: Neil Walker.

Tuscola High School Scholarship Fund: Amelia Reed and Makenzie Herschberger.

Marci Lietz Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Branca.

Cabot Science Scholarship: Hailey Downs.

Keli Adkisson Memorial Scholarships: Mason Jones, Makenzie Herschberger, and Neil Walker.

Joe and Sue Summerville Agriculture Scholarship: Claire Meyer.

VFW Auxiliary Scholarship: Elle Jones.

Cundiff Scholarship Trust: Reggan Smith, Thomas Spillman, Kaden Carpenter, Amelia Reed, Molly Macaulay, Mason Jones, Anna Rauguth, Makenzie Herschberger, Marley Good, Hailey Downs, Grant Kauffrnan, Claire Meyer, Neil Walker, Brogan Rennert, Boston Broady, Murielle “Elle” Jones, Jordan Sanchez, Harley Woodard, Ashley Buck, Makenna Fiscus, Cotton Musgrave, Mia Hausmann, and Ella Boyer.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Guild Scholarship: Makenna Fiscus.

First Mid-Illinois Bank Scholarship: Claire Meyer.

All-Pro Scholarship: Mason Jones.

TrustBank Tuscola Scholarship: Makenzie Herschberger.

T.K. Martin Education Scholarship: Thomas Spillman.

Tuscola Alumni Association Scholarships: Reggan Smith, Mia Hausmann, Molly Macaulay, Grant Kauffman, Ben Hornaday, and Makenzie Herschberger.

Family of Ricardo & Mercedes Izquierdo Alumni Scholarship: Mia Hausmann and Reggan Smith.

William (Class of 1997) and Sharon Shiu (Class of 1963) Memorial Scholarships:Ashley Buck. and Neil Walker.

Victory Church of Camargo Scholarships: John Claxon and Ben Hornaday.

Harriett Jane Bell Scholarship: Brogan Rennert.

Donald L. Lindley and Belle H. Lindley Scholarship: Harley Woodard and Jordan Sanchez.

George Barnett Nursing Scholarship: Molly Macaulay.

Rutan Family Memorial Scholarship: Kaden Carpenter.

Omni Energy Partners Technical Scholarship Program: Mason Jones.

Georgine McDonald Trust Charles and Maggie B. McDonald Scholarships: Boston Broady, Neil Walker, Jordan Sanchez, Molly Macaulay, Marley Good, Brogan Rennert, and Miranda Long.

Lenore Cletcher-Wessale Trust Scholarships: Boston Broady, Jordan Sanchez, Molly Macaulay, Miranda Long, Marley Good, and Brogan Rennert.

Douglas County Republican Women Scholarship: Marley Good.

DARISAR Good Citizens Awards: DAR-Brogan Rennert and SAR- Grant Kauffrnan.

Kiwanis Scholarships: Neil Walker, Brogan Rennert, Molly Macaulay, and Reggan Smith.

Illinois State Scholars Ethan Bialeschki, Grant Kauffman, Ella Boyer, Anna Rauguth, Mia Hausmann, and Harley Woodard.

William Butkovich Scholarship: Elle Jones. TCHS Class of I996 Scholarship: Brady Urban.

National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship: Hunter Branca.

Forty Martyrs-Bill and Irma West Scholarships: Claire Meyer and Thomas Spillman.

FCCLA Scholarship: Alexis Feeler.

Senior Departmental Awards: Ag: Claire Meyer Art: Liriel Jones. English: Ethan Bialeschki FCS: Neveah Coad. Math: Ethan Bialeschki and Grant Kauffman. Science: Natalie Veach. Spanish: Mia Hausmann. Business: Ethan Bialeschki. History: Neil Walker and Hailee Groves.

CIC Student Athlete Award: Chris Boyd and Molly Macaulay.

2022-23-Choral Awards: National Choral Award-Grant Kauffman.

Best Overall Freshman: Delanie Yantis.

Best Overall Sophomore: Karson Jeffers.

Best Overall Junior: Aly Brucker.

Outstanding Band Awards: Outstanding Freshman – Bella Taylor,

Outstanding Sophomore – Andrew Spillman,

Outstanding Junior – Catie Gibson.

John Philip Sousa Award (Outstanding Senior) – Thomas Spillman.