Villa Grove softball sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Clawed by Panthers

Villa Grove saw their season come to an end with a 4-3 loss to Leroy in the IHSA class 1A sectional first round. The Panthers got a walk off 2 run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the win in a hard-fought contest. Hayden Thomas led the way at the plate for VG, going 2-3 with a homer, a double an RBI and a run scored, and Piper Kiser drove in two for the Blue Devils. Workhorse pitcher Alex Brown, who will be playing for Danville Area Community College next season, took the loss, allowing 4 earned runs on 4 hits while fanning seven.

Season stats wrap up for area college players

Junior Reagan Cheely had a solid year at McKendree, batting .298 with 2 homers and 31 RBI’s. The Bearcats finished the season with a record of 29-16.

Freshman Vanessa Wright put together a good first year for Monmouth College, batting .263 with 2 doubles, a triple and 19 RBI’s for the Scots. Monmouth finished with a record of 13-27.