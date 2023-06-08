Villa Grove Ag Days to include rodeo event

Villa Grove City Council heard a presentation from South Plains Rodeo Company during their May 22 meeting. The company plans to host a rodeo during Villa Grove Ag days.

Garrett Miller and Caleb Garrett from South Plains Rodeo Company presented their plan to the council. Miller noted that plans were being put in place and that they would be hosting a traditional IPRA event on Friday night and a “ranch rodeo” on Saturday of Ag Days. He noted that his company currently hosts 16 professional rodeos and all of the Indiana high school rodeos. Bruce Allen from the Ag Days steering committee, questioned whether the rodeo would compete with Ag Days events. Miller assured him that it would work in conjunction with Ag Days rather than against it. He noted that some of his other events drew between 2500 and 3000 people and that they could potentially be Ag Days customers since his events only last two hours. The council then discussed having some sort of shuttle to run people between the two events.

In other business, Allen requested the use of city streets and properties for the annual event, to be held on Aug. 4 and 5t. He noted that Clay County Amusements was no longer in business and that Connor Family Amusements would now present the carnival. He also noted that more vendors and food options would be available in 2023. He also noted that they were discussing with area residents about hosting the car show, which had been an annual event until the pandemic in 2020. Finally, he noted that there would not be a beer tent and bands this year for a number of reasons. He added that on Aug. 4, there would be a kid-friendly DJ dance party at the Main Street Plaza.

Alderman Tony Hooker vwas sworn in for his 4-year term.

City administrator Jacki Athey said she hopes to have the budget in place by July 1. A date of June 22 at 6 p.m. was selected for the council/department head budget meeting.

Police Chief Robert Rea then noted that he was reviewing candidates for filling the police officer openings on his staff. He also thanked Paul’s Machine and Welding for their $600 donation to the department.

Director Bethany Sorowka made her Parks and Rec report, noting that the spring soccer season had wrapped up and that the second and third-grade baseball season would be finishing in two or three weeks. She also noted that junior high seasons had just begun and would wrap up in late June or early July. She noted that the community center was progressing nicely.

Sorowka reminded July 15 is designated as “Unplug Illinois” day, a day where everyone is encouraged not to use electronic devices but to go out and enjoy our parks instead, and she is planning events for the statewide day.

Public Works director Mixell then noted that Harrison Park has four new lights installed. He also said that there was an electrical issue at Henson Park and that it was quickly resolved. He also said that he was obtaining bids for updating the power source for the Henson Park restrooms.

Mayor Eversole Gunter then made a brief statement welcoming home all Villa Grove High School alumni for the celebrations and reunion events on May 27.

The council then turned its attention to new business, including the approval of Ordinance 2023-MC11, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of real estate, an ordinance pertaining to the purchase of the remaining farmland know as Pheasant Pointe phase 3.

The council also approved the purchase of a soil conditioner for the amount of $12,426. They then approved payment for survey work done by Rankin Land Surveying in the amount of $2,030 and they approved reimbursement to Mayor Eversole Gunter for plants for Main Street in the amount of $363.