Tuscola’s girls track team’s dynamic duo makes a haul

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls track team secured a state trophy on the big blue oval at Eastern Illinois University for the second straight year this past weekend and the dynamic duo of sophomore Lia Patterson and freshman Kate Foltz fueled the fire. After the dust settled on the Prelims on Thursday the 18th the Lady Warrior contingent at the state meet was down to just two with Patterson qualifying for the finals in four events and Foltz in two.

Patterson added to her state medal haul from a year ago finishing no lower than 3rd on Saturday collecting a pair of gold’s, a silver and a bronze medal while Foltz started her collection with a silver. Patterson won the 200-meter dash breaking the tape in 24.96-seconds and not only won the 300-meter low hurdles, she buried the competition breaking her own school record posting 43.67-seconds securing 20 team points. She added 9 more with a 2nd place finish in the 100-meter low hurdles delivering another PR with a 14.79 and added 8 more to the totals with a 3rd place finish in the 100-meter dash with a 12.42.

Foltz who secured a state medal in cross country last fall helped the team totals as well capturing 2nd in the 3200-meters setting a new PR and school record crossing the line 10:53. She also found her way to points in the 1600 with a 9th place finish after PR’ing in the prelims with a time of 5:19. All that added up to one thing a 3rd place team trophy.

Coach Drew Sterkel took seven athletes south to the big blue oval at Eastern Illinois University including thrower Natalie Hasting and the squad’s 4×400-meter relay team comprised of Kenna Clodfelder, Mia Hausmann, Chloe Bowden and Addisyn Pettry. Hasting, who qualified in both throwing events, ended up just shy of the podium taking 14th in both throwing the shot 34.78-feet and the discus 109.15-feet. Clodfelder led off the relay and gave it to Hausmann, who passed it to Bowden who then gave it to Pettry who finished in 4:25 coming up short of finals qualification.