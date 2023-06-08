Tuscola Warriors boys track and field on the hunt for hardware

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys track team is taking a full bus load south to Eastern Illinois University for the IHSA’s state track meet this coming weekend after a runner-up finish this past Wednesday the 17th at the Tuscola Sectional. Coach Ryan Hornaday’s squad rose to the occasion edging a good Maroa team for 2nd place in the team totals in the 19-team event and will be in the hunt for the schools 3rd state team trophy of the year.

Hornaday’s horde will head south with 11-athletes in tow, including numerous high seeds and a pair of top seeds. Senior Chris Boyd got the ball rolling at the sectional sweeping the throwing events. The senior shined winning the shot put convincingly denting the sand at 59.71-feet and enters the state meet ranked number 1. He backed that up with a victory in the discus firing it 172.18-feet and is seeded 2nd overall.

Juniors Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin were both all state in cross-country this past fall and are continuing their assault on the distance scene. Barrett, like Boyd, swept his two open events winning the 1600 in 4-minutes and 29-seconds and the 3200 in 9:26. He enters state ranked 3rd in the 1600 and 1st overall in the 3200 in front of his nearest opponent by 7-seconds. Hortin was just 4-seconds back in the 1600, eclipsing the state qualifying time. He owns the top time in 1A this season and should be a threat to win it. He also will be lining up in the 800 at state as well and like the 1600 owns the best 1A time in the state this spring. Will Foltz, another of Tuscola’s cross country guys, will be joining them in Charleston qualifying for the 3200 with a time of 9:43.

The Warriors took a trio of bronze medals in relay races placing 3rd in the 4×200, 4×400 and the 4×800 meeting the state qualifying time in the first two. Alan Rebello, Kamden Flenner, Bryce Graves and Ben Hornaday toured the track in the 4×200 in 1:32 and Hortin joined up with Graves, Robello and Hornaday in the 4×400 finishing in 3:31. Calvin Cook, Dylan Graves and Carter Simpson along with Foltz will serve as alternates for the relays. Blake McLeese, Xander Neamtu, Boyd Brewer and D. Graves were a near miss in the 4×800 taking 3rd and landing just outside of qualification. Hornaday added to the team total and was one spot shy of advancing in the open taking 3rd with an 11.69 while Cook found some team points in the open 400 ending his night in 5th overall with a personal best 54.70.