Tuscola Warriors baseball team finds their way home

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola hosted the IHSA Baseball Regional this past week but after not being seeded was forced to play their first game on the road. The black and gold found their way home however, beating the Tri-County Titans 3-2 on Monday the 15th in an extra inning thriller. JJ Reynolds got the start and left with no decision after 6 and 2/3’s with the game knotted at 2. The junior gave up 2-runs on 9-hits and 2-walks while reaching the double-digit plateau fanning 10. Freshman Caden Russo hung all zeros on the board leaning on his defense for the final 4-outs collecting the win.

Coach Caleb Englehardt’s lone senior Colton Musgrave was a beast at the plate driving in 2 of the Warriors 3-runs going 2 for 3 with the bat in his hands. The Blackhawk College commit homered and scored twice in the contest. Aiden Devlin was the other Warrior to cross the dish after battling his way to a walk. Austin Cummings, Jacob Waugh and Reynolds all singled in the game.

The Warriors only allowed Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg to score in two frames but both numbers hung on the board were of the crooked variety as the top seed plated 4 in the 1st and 6 in the 5th ending the black and gold’s post season run with a 10-0 loss. Waugh and Reynolds both recorded base knocks in the contest while Nate Thomason went 2 for 3 at the plate. Russo took the loss on the bump scattering 12-hits and 2-walks out over 5-innings of work.