Tuscola Vault Art Gallery welcomes new artist

Most recently, you might have seen some of Ariana Cherry’s works of art at two local art festivals – the First Annual Arthur-Area Spring Art Festival, the Mattoon Artworks Festival or even online via social media or eBay where she regularly sells many of her prints. At the beginning of May, her art began to appear at another place – The Vault Art Gallery in Tuscola.

Last year, Cherry had tried applying to have her work at the Vault, but there wasn’t available space-although that changed for her this year. Her work appeared in the Mattoon Cross County Mall after being named “Artist of the Month” during the months of January-March. She was told that an artist from the Vault had seen her art at the mall and suggested that she apply once again- so she did. Around the beginning of April, Cherry was told that her artwork had been accepted. This will be a new exciting endeavor for her as she has always wanted to see her art in a gallery – so starting locally is a great way to begin.

Cherry has had a love for art since she was a little girl. She also loves to write poetry, so sometimes, she also tries to find ways to incorporate lines of poetry into her art too. Her most common niche is creating ATC’s (a.k.a: Art Trading Cards). Art Trading Cards are small works of art measuring 2.5 in x 3.5 in. Many people around the world buy, collect, trade and sell art trading cards. It is a more affordable way to have works of art without having to purchase large expensive pieces.

Cherry’s favorite medium to use is colored pencils – as she has always been told “she has an eye for color” ever since she was a high school art student. She has also been known to mix her personal photography, digital art and watercolor pencils into her art as well. One of her largest inspirations for her to continue her art has been her grandmother June Brandon Cherry- even though she passed on well over 10 years ago. Her simple advice, “Just keep at it,” has always echoed in Cherry’s ears, and remembering the art competitions the two entered together at the Moultrie-Douglas fairs and the time they spent sharing each others’ artworks have been memories that she holds close to her heart.

If you would like to see Cherry’s art at the Vault Art Gallery in Tuscola, it is located at 100 North Main Street. She also will be working there one shift a month. Her work is also sold online via her eBay store at: https://www.ebay.com/str/fullmoonartproductions