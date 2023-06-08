Tuscola School District principal’s report

In the Principal’s reports, North Ward Principal Jason Wallace thanked PTO for their involvement in the Tiger Trot and TCHS for providing facilities. They raised $17,000 through the event and also received a $1,000 donation from McDonald’s for McDonald’s Day. The restaurant gave every student burgers, apples, and cookies and donated four bikes.

Wallace said the field trips went well and applauded the fourth grade for their exemplary behavior.

Wallace was also happy with the third and fourth-grade choir and their musical, which featured a plethora of Disney movie songs.

He also congratulated Miley Rennels and Owen Lauwers for being selected by North Ward Staff as representatives for the school at the IPA breakfast at the I-Hotel. He said that they showed great growth from the event.

He was also pleased with the Big Buddies event and said it was fun to seniors are often like the younger kids, which is a positive. The Senior Walk was also a great tradition, according to Wallace.

He thanked to all the paraprofessionals, teachers, Aramark staff and subs at North Ward.

East Prairie Principal Jared Vanausdoll thanked students, parents, staff, Gary Alexander, the school board and community members for making the year successful. He also thanked everyone who recognized teachers during teacher appreciation week. Parents and organizations brought in food and snacks for the teachers.

Vanausdoll thanked the track teams, coaches and volunteers for a making successful season this year. Seventh-grade students Keller Beachy, Hunter Smith, Tanner Block, Myles McKinnie and Jacob Caldron competed at state. Cabron placed sixth at state for discus.

Eighth-grade students Bradlee Washington, Evan Vearil, Kale Wilcox, Tytus Hornaday and Kale Wilcox competed at state. Hornaday broke a new school record in the 4X200 relay and placed sixth at state. Wilcox played fourth for Discus.

Vanausdoll thanked Mrs. Pruit and Mrs. Wienke for planning activities for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The end of the week will have a lot of exciting activities for students, such as laser tag, QR scavenger hunt and field games. Students will also go to Dairy Queen as well while the eighth grade prepares for their promotion, which will be on May 25 at 7 p.m. in the High School Gym.

Gary Alexander congratulated the girl’s track team, which placed third at state. Ella Boyer was recognized as the female athlete of the year by the News-Gazette. Josiah Hortin broke a 1943 track record. He also congratulated Brady Urban, who won first place for his poem “Foundation” in the Highland Park Poetry contest. His poem will be in the 2023 Poetry Challenge book.

During Honors Day, the school gave out $165,000 thanks to Tuscola businesses and alumni, the highest amount recorded so far.

Alexander also thanked substitute teachers for their hard work.