My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Before I get into this story tonight let me make it clear that my politics haven’t changed. I lean to the right and my politics are conservative. Not that I haven’t voted for a Democrat a time or two in my lifetime but, since Ronald Regan I’ve been loyal to the Republican values and beliefs. Today, I have no idea how the 2024 Republican primary election for president is going to shake out. If you believe any of the polls out there, most of them have Trump with 60% to Desantis’ 20% voter majority among Republicans. I think it’s way too early to put much stock in any poll. I’m worried because I think the Democrats have a strategy that may very well work for them if they can find a way to get Joe Biden out of the way other than agreeing to have him impeached.

They have Trump tied up in so many legal battles both criminal and civil that I’m not sure even he can survive the onslaught. The latest rumor is that he may be charged criminally for his alleged role in the January 6, 2020 mayhem at the Capitol. One of those charges would not allow Trump to bond immediately meaning he would be incarcerated for who knows how long. The timing of these charges will for sure be strategically announced at a time that will do the most damage to his campaign efforts. But there’s a catch to this plan. The Democrats first want to make sure they can tear Ron Desantis down enough that he is no threat to them either. I believe the Democrats fear Ron Desantis. I think they believe Desantis beats Joe Biden in the general election or anyone else the Democrats might put forth in their own primary election. Democrats want a head to head with Donald Trump again in the 2024 race but they have to be careful to make sure they aren’t the reason Trump drops out before the primary races. They need Trump to eliminate Desantis in the Republican primary to insure their Trump/Biden rematch.

So why beat up on Desantis already? The media hype attacking Desantis is for Republican voters. Democrats want Republican voters to stay the course with Trump through the primary. After the primary is over and Trump wins, the Department of Justice will bombard Trump with additional criminal prosecutions. I believe Trump will be charged for election interference in Georgia and also in Washington DC for his alleged role in the January 6 chaos at the Capitol. The plan is that these prosecutions will keep Trump tied up in and out of court. It will also keep the biased news media talking about just Trump’s criminal problems and nothing about his bid for the White House. Should this plan come to fruition it just might work. There could be enough Republicans and independents vote Democrat or not vote at all that allow Biden to win a second term. I think it’s realistic to believe that the 2024 election will put a Democrat back in the White House. That scares the hell out of me.

The Republican party needs their own game plan to block the Biden/Harriss craziness from happening again. This country won’t survive another four years of these bumbling idiots fronting for whoever is really calling the shots in the Democratic presidency. Almost 70% of Americans do not think Biden should run again. A percentage that high means Democrats have weighed in negatively also. However, those same Democrats will vote for him again if it’s a choice between Biden and Trump. And if somehow Desantis should win the Republican primary, would the Trump voters vote for Desantis in the general election without Trump asking them too? Would Trump back Desantis? So now what? If not Desantis loses.

Okay I’m going out on a limb here. I’ve listened intently to three interviews and read as much as I can find about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I like what he has to say. He’s definitely not a Joe Biden follower. He has his own ideas on how to get our top government agencies back to bi partisan organizations. It starts with removing all of those at the top immediately and promoting from within. I like that. The FBI, CIA, and DOJ all have failed the American people. It’s not because of those people really doing the jobs they were hired to do but, it’s the people at the top of these agencies that have run afoul. They have weaponized their departments to work against Republicans. So much has come out in the news over the past three months that even the biased news media are beginning to report on the alleged illegal activity these departments have been engaged in. Whistleblowers from all three agencies have come forward to tell what they know. They are airing all of the corruptness that has been going on over the years. Kennedy believes now and from the beginning the COVID debacle was a falsehood promoted by unsubstantiated science and outright lies. I agree. He believes China is our number one threat in the world and that our trade agreements with China need to be broken or modified substantially. I agree. Kennedy believes the federal government had no legal authority to close down businesses, schools, and social gatherings during the alleged pandemic. I agree. Finally, when Kennedy was asked if he would serve as a department head in a Republican administration if asked, he said depending on the agency that he would. He would because he wants the politics out and what’s best for Americans in. I’m of the opinion that if we can’t elect a Republican back in the White House, Republicans need to find a way to put Kennedy in. The election is seventeen months away so I will reserve my right to change my position as more information comes out about all of the candidates.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)