Lady Warriors softball team falls in regional championship

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s softball team upended a very good 2nd seeded Meridian team in the semi-finals on Tuesday the 16th earning a spot in the Championship game of the Meridian Regional and held a lead midway through four before yielding to the top seeded Leroy Panthers. The Warriors collected win number 21 on the year, downing the host Hawks 4-3 behind a complete game pitching gem by Isabelle Wilcox and a well-timed long ball by senior classmate Ella Boyer.

The Warriors drew first blood, scoring in the top of the 1st in the semifinal victory. Ava Boyer battled her way on with a walk and then scored on a single to center by big sister Ella, who went 2 for 3 on the day with 3-RBI’s. That’s where it would stay until the Hawks pushed a pair across in the 5th to move in front. A. Boyer set the table again in the 6th drawing her 2nd walk of the game. Wilcox moved her with a sac bunt and big sis was at it again only this time it was a round tripper pushing the Warriors in front 3-2. Addy Ring followed with a 2-out double but was left, as was Makenna Fiscus who tripled with 2-gone earlier in the contest.

Bayleigh Bales singled in the top of the 7th, gave way to Allyson Pettry on the bases who moved on a double off the fence by Zoey Thomason and then scored on a sac fly by the younger Boyer. That run would be needed as the Hawks put a pair on with no outs and scored on a fly out to Ring who then found E. Boyer who relayed it to Emily Czerwonka at 3rdwho applied the tag erasing the other base-runner. Wilcox then induced a fly ball to A. Boyer at 2nd securing their spot in title game.

Leroy scored first in the championship this past Saturday but a 2-run 3rd by the Warriors gave the black and gold a lead they would hold until the bottom of the 4th as the Panthers put up crooked numbers in both the 4th and 6th frame to win the game 6-2. Wilcox singled in the 3rd, stole 2nd before Leroy intentionally walked E. Boyer. The two seniors executed a perfect double steal on a fake but attempt by Czerwonka to set the table and the junior cleared it off with a single to left.

Tuscola threatened in both the 6th and 7th but left runners in both stanzas. Freshman Bayleigh Taylor took the loss going the distance in the circle giving up 6-run, 3-earned on 7-hits and a pair of walks. E. Boyer led the way at the plate going 2 for 2 on the day, including a double and a run scored. Bales and Claire Meyer both singled in the game while Ring added a double to the box score.