Hornaday’s horde raids the Big Blue at state track

By Lenny Sementi

Head boys track coach Ryan Hornaday and his assistant coaches, Stan Wienke, Austin Sexton and Tracey Hornaday took a large contingent south to Charleston this past weekend invading the big blue oval at Eastern Illinois University for the IHSA state track meet. The Warriors raided the meet with 11-athletes in tow counting alternates and stormed the awards stand collecting 6-state medals and were in the hunt for a team trophy sitting in 2nd place until the final event.

The Warriors sat in the top five most of the meet following a 3rd place finish in the shot put by senior thrower Chris Boyd before climbing into 2nd place following juniors Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett securing a pair of medals in the open 1600. Shelbyville and Newton scored in the final event of the meet edging the Warriors by a mere point.

Boyd, a senior hit the sand at 55.68-feet on Thursday in the prelims entering the finals in 3rd place and that’s where he would stay, securing the 3rd state medal of his high school career. The 3-sport athlete came up short of the finals in the discus landing in 14th overall.

Hortin was the next to score, breaking the school record in the 800 and taking 3rd in a very fast final, crossing the line in 1-minute and 54.89-seconds. Barrett and classmate Will were the next to add to the team totals and secure some precious medals. The duo ran shoulder to shoulder with the leaders the entire race ending the day in 3rd and 8threspectively in the 27-man race. Hortin and Barrett then added on more points in the 1600 finishing the race within a second of each other. When the dust settled Hortin occupied 6th spot on the podium with a time of 4:25.8 while Barrett landed on the 8th spot finishing in 4:26.14.

Ben Hornaday and Allan Robello led the way in a pair of relays that qualified but came up short of the finals. The two seniors joined with Bryce Graves and Kamden Flenner in the 4×200-relay clocking in with a 1:34. They then handed off to Graves again and Foltz in the 4×400 missing the finals by a few ticks of the second hand finishing in 3:32.