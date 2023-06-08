Burnett inducted into VGHS Hall of Fame

By Tony Hooker

I never knew Ralph W. Burnett, but knowing his family lineage, he probably would have wondered what all the hubbub was about. But surviving World War II prisoner of war camps and returning to Illinois to carve out a career as a very successful farm advisor, realtor and businessman is a pretty big deal. Big enough to be selected as this year’s Villa Grove High School Hall of Fame inductee.

According to his biography, Ralph was born on the family farm northwest of Villa Grove, where he lived with his brothers John and Mark and sister Anne. Like many farm kids growing up in the 30’s and 40’s, the Burnett kids attended a one room schoolhouse, with theirs being located in Crittenden township. Ralph then matriculated to Villa Grove high school, where he excelled, especially in science and was awarded the annual Outstanding Science student award for his efforts.

Ralph graduated in 1941 and attended the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Agriculture in 1943. At that time, he was called to serve his country in the great war, and enlisted in the US Army Air Force, where he served as a waist gunner in B17’s. It was here that Ralph’s hard-working farm upbringing would serve him well.

After making one successful sortie with the B17 it’s crew, Ralph’s second mission would not end so well, as the Flying Fortress was shot down over France, resulting in him being captured by the Germans. For nine months, he was a POW, marching over 600 miles and being crammed onto train cars like cattle. Ralph’s empathetic nature came to the fore, time and time again. He referred to the food they were served as “slop” and would eat only enough to subsist, often giving part of his ration to his fellow POW’s who were worse off than him. He did say that on occasion, they’d get a big hunk of baloney and black bread, which broke the monotony a bit! Finally, he was taken by train to Stalag IV, near Belgrade, and as he said in a previous interview “this was my home for six months.” As you can imagine, conditions in the Stalag were deplorable, and most of the prisoners lost nearly half their body weight, with many succumbing to starvation and disease.

Ralph was one of the survivors of that horrible place and separated from the military in October of 1945.

Ralph returned home and married Ann Hines, and they eventually relocated to Woodstock, IL., where he put his Ag degree to use and became a farm advisor, eventually building a realty business that was known statewide.

Toward the end of his career, he began working with the Nature Conservancy and McHenry County Conservation district, and it is fair to say that his work helped procure thousands of acres of land which are now under the care of those organizations.

Ralph loved to be in the woods and would often undertake vigorous projects to upgrade or support them. He passed this ethic of hard work and care for the greater good down to his sons Greg, Gary and Jeff.

Love of the land and a desire to protect it was instilled in him as a child and remained a tenet of his character for his entire life. In one of the final acts of good will and conservancy, Ralph donated 80 acres of his family farm to Grand Prairie Friends and is now a registered Illinois Land and Water Preserve, named the Edna Edwards Burnett Land and Water preserve, in honor of his mother.

For a lifetime of service to his country and to his fellow man, Ralph Burnett was named the 2023 Villa Grove High School Hall of Fame inductee.