Back in the Day- 5/31/23

10 years ago

June 5, 2013

In the absence of Mayor Dan Kleiss and city Administrator Drew Hoel, Councilmanl Boyd Henderson was appointed mayor pro tem by the other seven council members in attendance at the May 28 city council meeting. TEDI director Brian Moody briefed council members on a tentative plan for using the vacated First National Bank building (formerly Midwest Galleries) located at 100 North Main Street.

Twenty-five years ago, the Ford F-150 was a new Ford dealer owner Tim Mooney’s best-selling vehicle. Fast forward a quarter century and that same make and model still tops the selling list, though with a higher price tag ($25,000 vs $40,000) an far more complex computer technology on board. Some things change, some things stay the same, that’s true of most aspects of life, and certainly is the case for the Mooney Ford from 1988 to 2013, as the business marks its 25th anniversary.

Community members who have been kicking around the possibility of having a school-sanctioned co-ed soccer team did not score a goal when it came down to a vote by school board members at the May 27 meeting.

20 years ago

June 3, 2003

The TCHS Class of 2003 formally made its way into the alumni category following commencement exercises May 30, with 62 graduates taking part in the ceremony. Valedictory speeches were given by Justin Bozarth, Marissa McCumber, and Bonnie Obrecht.

The Tuscola softball team ended its record-breaking season on a sour note, falling in six innings by the 10-run rule to perennial powerhouse Casey-Westfield in the regional championship game. The Warrior baseball team went down swinging in first-round sectional action, losing 2-1 to a strong Potomac squad in a seven-inning thriller.

Individual hardware winners at the TCHS spring sports awards night included the following. Softball: Kristen Ochs, Most Improved; Marissa McCumber, Most RBI, co-MVP; Amanda Hance, co-MVP; Jessica Laley, Highest Batting Average. Baseball: Craig Roberts, Most Improved; Andy Pollock, Most RBI, co-MVP, Highest Batting Average; Nick Kidwell, co-MVP. Girls Track: Whitney McGillen, co-track MVP; Johanna Wienke, field MVP; Anne Mecum, co-track MVP. Boys Track: Ryan Bonner, co-MVP, 4-Year Track Award; Austin Hogue, co-MVP, 4-Year Field Award.

The day after graduating from TCHS, Austin Hogue traveled to Charleston for the IHSA track meet finals, where he earned second place in the discus and third place in the shot.

30 years ago

June 1, 1993

Tuscola shot putter Jeff Hettinger claimed Tuscola’s first state track championship since 1933 when his throw of 58-1.25 eclipsed the Class A field. Hettinger finished the season unbeaten.

Individual award winners at the TCHS spring sports banquet included the following. Boys Track: Jeff Hettinger, 4-Year Field Award, co-MVP; Matt Daniel, 4-Year Track Award, co-MVP. Girls Track: Patty McDaniel, Kim VonLanken, Holly Sluder, Tracy Baird, co-MVP; Patty McDaniel, Most Promising Underclassman. Baseball: Caleb Englehardt, co-MVP, co-Most RBI; Matthew Wingstrom, Freshman Award; Jim Bowen, Highest Batting Average; Toby Ring, co-MVP; Aaron Hastings, co-Most RBI.

40 years ago

June 7, 1983

The official grand opening of the Edward D. Jones office in Tuscola was held recently, complete with ribbon cutting. The office was being managed by Jim Kleiss and assistant Janis Davis.

Despite cool winds and rain, the Tuscola Public Pool opened May 29 with 77 swimmers in attendance. Family season passes were $40 for Tuscola residents and $60 for non-residents. Single season passes were $20 and $30.

Tuscola radio station WITT-FM would soon be under the new ownership of Frederick Rogers, a U of I professor and Champaign businessman.

50 years ago

May 31, 1973

Tuscola and Douglas County police placed a hold on two Arkansas men charged here with auto theft as the two men were wanted in Texas for armed robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and felony auto theft.

A Douglas County circuit court jury returned a judgment of $200,000 against Marathon Oil and in favor of Burleigh Davis at 6 p.m. Saturday. The verdict, presented by jury foreman Harold Townsend, was the highest injury payment ever allowed in Douglas County circuit court.

Senior TCHS honor students invited to the Tuscola Rotary Club luncheon included John Kalmar, Pat Horn, Brent Ochs, Kim Dillon, Ruth Fauke, Larayne Dallas, Barb Meyer, Karen Waite, Janice Kennedy, and Cindy Bateman.

Tuscola claimed four places in field events in the Area Best track meet held at Millikin University last week. Phil Waters was third in the high jump, John Kalmar was second in discus, Dave Trinkle was third and Roger Galloway sixth in the shot put. In track events, Rick Izquierdo placed fifth in the 100-yard dash, the mile relay team earned fourth place, and the 880-relay team placed fifth.