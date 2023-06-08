Back in the Day- 5/24/23

10 years ago

May 29, 2013

Rain threatened, but the possibility of inclement weather did not deter a large crowd from gathering Monday morning at Tuscola Township Cemetary for the annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in and of the military.

An unusual set of circumstances resulted in a three-vehicle fire at Tuscola Stone Company on May 22, 2013, but there were no injuries, and according to federal safety inspectors, that is directly attributable to the reactions of mine employees on site a the time of the incident.

Cancer survivors are the stars of Douglas County Relay for Life, and this year will be no exception. In fact, they are so special to organizers they are getting their very own night, separate from Relay night, for the annual survivors dinner that always precedes the overnight extravaganza.

Sophomore Eric Ponder set a new TCHS record in the 3200 meter run MAy 25 at the 2013 Class 1A state track meet in Charleston with a 9:34.07 clocking, bettering Ken Burke’s 1972 mark of 9:36.7. Ponder placed ninth overall and earned the Warriors’ lone point at state.

20 years ago

May 27, 2003

Keith Tingley was the guest speaker at Memorial Day services held in Tuscola Township Cemetery on Monday, May 26.

The unexpected death of entrepreneur Jim Stilwell earlier this month appeared to be directly related to another demise … as Amishland’s Country Village closed its doors and ceased operations May 20, 2003 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuscola School Board members accepted the resignation of third-grade teacher Elaine Bryant, who has been an educator in the district for 35 years.

Ryan Bonner outclassed the field in the 200-meter dash at the News-Gazette Honor Roll meet, winning in 22.4 and also claimed the 100 in 10.9. Austin Hogue earned first-place trophies in the shot put (52-9) and discus (170-9).

The Warrior baseball team fell behind early in the semifinal contest but rebounded in time to knock off Okaw Valley 17-7 to advance to the Sullivan Regional championship game.

In her first trip to the big show at the high school level, Johanna Wienke came away with a pair of top 11 finishes. She ended up fourth in the discus and was 11th in the shot put.

30 years ago

May 25, 1993

The Tuscola Lady Warriors brought home the second-place trophy from the IHSA track meet in Charleston, scoring 28 points on first-place finishes in the 800- and 1600-meter relays, and a second place in the 800-medley relay.

Tuscola agreed, in principle, to an added twist in the Arcola/Tuscola pipeline project that would result in Northern Illinois Water Co. branding off to supply water to Sadorus.

A third-generation attorney recently established his own office in downtown Tuscola, in the same building his grandfather practiced law for nearly 50 years. David Dotson, grandson of the late Charles W. Dotson, officially opened his office May 20. David is the son of Stan Dotson, an attorney working out of his office in Mattoon.

Tuscola’s Warriors finally snapped an eight-year losing streak against longtime rival Villa Grove on Saturday, upsetting the Blue Devils 8-5 in the regional semifinals.

Two Warriors—shot putter Jeff Hettinger and hurdler Matt Daniel—set records while qualifying for state track-and-field competition.

40 years ago

June 1, 1983

Memorial Day services were conducted at Tuscola Township Cemetery on Monday morning, with American Legion Post 27 in charge of the annual event. Principal speaker was Douglas County state’s attorney David Bartholomew.

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Charnetzki of Tuscola were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by their children, Ann Carroll and Jan Allison.

Tuscola Warriors scored 19 points in the state track-and-field meet in Charleston. The 1600-meter relay team posted its best time of the season to come in second in state. Dan Meyer earned fourth place in the 300 lows.

50 years ago

May 24, 1973

Welcoming home Jean Waters, Miss Cheerleader USA, were nearly 300 Tuscola residents who formed a motorcade to meet her in Hammond as she returned home from the Florida-based competition.

Mabel Hoel assumed management of Hoel Real Estate from her father-in-law, Wilbur Hoel, who was going into “semi-retirement.”

Rev. K. Belmont Metzger claimed victory over W.A. Bozarth recently when he appeared at Rotary Club with the first ripe tomato of the season.

Phil Waters was the only Warrior to qualify for the state track meet, clearing the 6-2 standard for high jump and breaking his own school record in the process.