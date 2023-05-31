Glenn R. “Roger” Good, passed away April 13, 2023, in Winter Haven, Fla., following cardiac and pulmonary rehab.

He was born in Tuscola on November 15, 1944, to Clyde and Omie Gammons Good.

Roger is survived by his two sons, Andrew (Heather) Good and Bryce Good of Mahomet and their children, Taylor, Drew, Sean, Scarlet and Shay. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Bill) Taylor of Louden, Tenn.; brother, Gene (Karen) Good of Arthur; nieces, Marcy (Tyler) Turner of St. Charles, Mo., and Abby (Derek) Kresin of Arthur; nephews, Brandon Good of Venice, Calif., and Kory Hodge of Ottumwa, Iowa, as well as their children, and stepsons, Sean (Shelby) Ray and Travis (Kim) Ray, both of Mahomet. He is also survived by his long-time special friend and companion, Judith Poe, of Lake Alfred, Fla.

Roger attended all of his schooling in Arcola, graduating with the Class of 1962. He was employed in the printing business for 35 years, first at the Arcola Record-Herald and later with Kowa Printing in Champaign and Danville. He retired from Kowa in 1997. He had lived in the Champaign-Urbana area, Mahomet and Arthur before moving to Lake Alfred, Fla., to the Woodland Lakes Mobil Home Community where he had served as President and Board member for the Homeowners Association in the past.

Roger loved being competitive, especially in cards, and he loved his grandchildren, who he couldn’t see often enough.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 10, at the Community Center, 120 E. Progress St. in Arthur from 1-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and all friends and family are welcome to attend and share “Roger stories.”