Phyllis Rund

Phyllis Jane Rund, 83, of rural Tuscola, passed away at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 206 North Pine Street, Villa Grove, with Father Aloysius Okey Ndeanaefo and Father Angel Sierra as celebrants.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church.

A private family burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, rural Pesotum. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting with the arrangements.

Phyllis was born at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola on April 26, 1940, the daughter of John M. and Cleta Lecher Cler. She was greeted by her sisters.

She graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1958. She then entered the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1961.

She married Jerry R. Rund on November 23, 1961, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2017.

Survivors include her children, Kalah Ann (George) Apgar of Newman, Ross Martin Rund of Tuscola and Aaron Michael (Lori) Rund of Lenexa, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joyce Butler, Nancy Bosch and Lucinda Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and worked as a Registered Nurse for the Douglas County Health Department for many years.

