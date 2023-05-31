Henry Paul Schrock, 84, of Arthur, formerly of Arcola, passed away at 1:51 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Arthur Home.

Visitation will be held from 3–7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 477 E. IL 133, Arcola. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 3, at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church in rural Arcola. Pastor Larry Rocke will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Paul was born on December 22, 1938, in Tuscola, a son of Walter M. and Sarah Ann (Beachy) Schrock. He married Judy Keller on May 6, 1976, in Tuscola.

He is survived by his wife Judy of 47 years, whom Paul loving referred to as his “girlfriend;” four children, John Bradley Schrock of Ozark, Mo., Michelle Johnson and her husband Dan of Jackson, Mo., John Connor and his wife Lori, and Jennifer Doud and her husband Tom all of Arcola; six grandchildren, Zoe Schrock of Fayetteville, Mo., Shelbee Schrock and Zack Schrock both of Ozark, Mo., Ian Connor of Peru, Ind., Bailey Connor of Champaign, and Morgan Doud of Arcola; one great-grandson, Kingston; one brother, Howard Schrock and his wife Kathy of Osage Beach, Mo.; a half-sister, Rhonda Schrock Ellis of Danville; a half-brother, Greg Schrock of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Karala Eastin of Neoga; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, John Samuel Schrock; two infant brothers; a brother, Stan Schrock; and a sister-in-law, Pam Schrock.

Paul was born Amish. He graduated from Arthur High School in 1958. In 1960, Paul and his brother Stan started Schrock Cabinetry, specializing in beautiful hand-crafted cabinetry; now known as MasterBrand Cabinets.

In the early 1980s, Paul started a business of trading in collectable coins, trading cards, beanie babies, and other various collectables, which later became the Chesterville Antique Mall; he and Judy operated this business until their retirement in 2018.

Paul attended the Cowboy Church at Penn Station. He was a member of the Arthur Rotary Club and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

Paul was an active member of the Arthur community and served on many boards throughout the years, Kaskaskia Country Club, West Prairie Water Co., and the Arthur Home, just to name a few. He was always trying to make things better for everyone.

He enjoyed golfing, attending auctions, and date nights with the grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Arthur Home/Activity Fund (this really enriched Paul’s stay at the Arthur Home) or any local charity of the donor’s choice.