Mildred “Millie” Conover, 99, of Arcola, went to be with Jesus at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Arcola Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola. Pastor Kent Conover will officiate. Burial will be in the Salisbury Cemetery in Hutton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral on Sunday.

Mildred was born on November 9, 1923, in Terre Haute, Ind. She was a daughter of Vaughn and Myrtle (Curtis) Nevius.

Millie is survived by one son, Kent Conover and his wife Kathy of Arcola; two grandsons, David Conover of New York and Joey Conover of Clearwater, Fla.; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Steve Conover; and one grandson, Jeffery Kent Conover: two sisters, Mary Yokel and Margaret Nevius; and one brother, Allen Nevius.

Mildred grew up in Terre Haute, Ind., later moving to Golden Gate.

When Millie’s eyesight was good, she spent a lot of time reading. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending time with her family but had a special place in her heart for her grandsons.

Most recently she acquired a love for chocolate and would often request a hot fudge sundae.

Millie was a sweetheart who always put others before herself, even to the end.

Memorials may be made to Faith Restoration Fellowship Church.