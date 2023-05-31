Lucy Chupp

Lucy Ellen (Bontreger) Chupp, 66, of Arthur, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her residence in rural Arthur.

Visitation was held Monday, May 29, at Penn Station in Arthur. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 30, at Penn Station in Arthur. Pastor Merv Helmuth officiated. Burial was in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Lucy was born on July 18, 1956, in Tuscola, to Andrew and Minerva (Yutzy) Bontreger. She married Olen Chupp on November 5, 1980, in Arthur. They lived in Holy Matrimony, 42 years, 6 months.

Lucy is survived by her husband Olen; two children, LaVera (Drew) Lawson and Darren (Torrie Antrim) Chupp all of Arthur; two grandchildren, Aubrey Renee and Chloe Elaine; one brother, Toby Bontreger of Arthur; six sisters, Verna (Lewis) Otto of Cadwell, Rosie (Howard) Bontrager of Goshen, Ind., Mary Whitley of Arcola, Lorene (Darrell) Helmuth of Lovington, Julie (Joseph) Yoder of Arcola, and Rosanna Bontreger of Arthur. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew, and Minerva Bontreger; one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Lynn Mast; one brother, Willis Bontreger; one nephew, Tony Bontreger; two nieces, Inez Bontrager and Nichole Whitley.

Lucy started working at F&B Woodworking of rural Arthur, when she was 16 years old. She worked there until she married Olen and they started their family; it was then Lucy found her true calling; being a mother and a housewife was what she thoroughly enjoyed. It was not until after her children were older, that she took a position working with Linda Collins at Collins Oil; she later worked with Jr. Beachey at Beachey’s Bookkeeping and then Brad Yoder at Beachey’s Bookkeeping.

Lucy had a knack for restoring furniture. She was a meticulous housekeeper. She enjoyed many things, most of which revolved around her family; she was most content just simply being at home with them.

Lucy’s family would like to thank HSHS Home Care for the excellent way they took care of Lucy.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.