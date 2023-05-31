Clara Mae Rhoades, 93, of Hugo, passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Paris Healthcare Center in Paris.

A graveside funeral celebration of Clara Mae’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Hugo Cemetery. All are welcome to attend, and casual attire would be appreciated. Ted Shearer will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Clara Mae was born on February 16, 1930, in Douglas County. She was the daughter of William and Lora (Bridges) Norris. She married Harold “Shorty” Rhoades on September 12, 1947, in Tuscola. He passed away on August 21, 2012.

She is survived by four children, Wanda Crouse and her husband Dick of Villa Grove, Pat McCool and her husband Steve of Ridge Farm, Bob Rhoades and his wife Martha of Hugo, and Dorothy Rhoades of Paris; seven grandchildren, Joe Bird and his wife Kristy of Villa Grove, Julia Smith and her husband Josh of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Curtis McCool and his wife Elizabeth of Potomac, Kellie Almy and her husband James of Irvine, Calif., Clint McCool and his wife Mary of Rossville, Jena Arthur and her husband Justin of Camargo, and Ross Rhoades and his wife Emma of Tuscola; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Ethel McClellan, Viola Richardson, Edith Winberg, and Dorothy Bowles.

Clara Mae had been a member of the Hugo Community Church and the Hugo Jolly Bunch. She was most recently a member of the Living Hope Fellowship in Villa Grove.

Clara Mae had been a farm wife most of her life, helping Harold on the family farm in Hugo. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and she was a wonderful seamstress. She also enjoyed collecting Coca Cola stuff.