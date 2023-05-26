Warriors track runs to podium

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys track team found their way to the awards stand in nearly every event and took over the top spot in five individual events and three relays, finishing behind only a very strong St. Theresa squad in the Central Illinois Conference Championships. Coach Ryan Hornaday and his staff squeezed every point they could out of the team, dominating the distance events and the relays while throws coach Stan Wienke’s group secured 32 points in field events.

“These guys outperformed their pre-seeds,” stated Hornaday. “They exceeded expectations and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Chris Boyd collected a pair of conference crowns, winning both throwing events and donating 20 points to the cause. The senior and Arkansas State commit won the shot put with a toss of just over 55 feet and then launched the discus over 160 feet. Aiden Weaver ended his day in the third in the shot, firing a personal best 45.3 feet and Sawyer Woodard took home third-place honors in the discus.

The Warriors swept the distance races winning the 800, the 1600 and the 3200 with three separate runners keeping everyone fresh for the relays. Josiah Hortin broke a school record set in 1933 by Wayne Rideout, crossing the line in 1 minute and 55.25 seconds in the 800. Boyd Brewer PRd in the event as well with a 2:07, adding third-place points to the team totals. Jackson Barrett and Blake McLeese did the same in the 1600. Barrett secured all-conference honors with first place, while McLeese ended his day in third. It was first and fourth in the grueling 3200-meter run, with Will Foltz taking gold with a 9:36 and Xander Neamtu a few steps behind.

Hortin showed up in a pair of winning relays, joining with Foltz, Ben Hornaday and Bryce Graves to win the 4×400 and then Barrett, McLeese, and Brewer in the 4×800. Hornaday and Graves found gold in a second relay as well, passing the baton to Alan Robello and Kamden Flenner in the 4×200. Hornaday and Dylan Graves contributed to the point totals with a fourth-place finish in the 100 and 400, respectively. David Hornaday found his way to 2-points with a fifth-place effort in the 110 high hurdles.