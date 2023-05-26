Back in the Day- 5/17/2023

10 years ago

May 22, 2013

Since October 1966, the “home” of local scouting youth has been the Nunn Scout Building, located at 200 South Ohio Street. Currently, as many as 50 Club Scouts, 25 boy scouts and 25 girl scouts at ages utilize the building. During the school year, most of those scouts meet there on a weekly basis. The building will now be overseen by the Scouting in Tuscola organization.

Ameren is proposing the addition of a new high-voltage service line in Illinois, and Douglas County Board members concerned with the possibility of it running through its borders approved a resolution voicing their opposition at the May 15 county board meeting.

Placing second in last season’s Class 1A state baseball tournament guaranteed the Tuscola Warrios only one thing for this 2013 season: a giant target on their backs. Despite what some would call a rebuilding season, coach Duff Hoel prefers “reloading” – the Warriors managed to rebound from a somewhat disappointing conference to once again make a stron postseason push, this time in Class 2A. The Warriors upset second-seeded Paris 4-3 in the Tuscola Regional semifinal May 15 before succumbing to Okaw Valley Conference champion Shelbyville 7-1 in the championship game May 18.

20 years ago

May 20, 2003

Tuscola High School senior Blair Wilson recently completed the Train-A-Pilot scholarship program, earning her pilot’s license while still successfully juggling school and extracurricular activities.

Tuscola Police Dept. secretary Joyce Ragle was recognized recently for her 20-year employment anniversary with the City of Tuscola.

Seventh-grader John Wienke added his name to the list of track record holders at East Prairie after clearing the 5-5 mark during high jump competition. He broke the 5-4 record held by Brian Hatfield (1985) and Asif Azhar (1995).

Tuscola Warriors slugged their way to an LOVC conference crown by thrashing Niantic-Harristown 19-0. Andy Pollock was one of the team’s leading hitters, with a .411 batting average, 22 runs scored, and 28 RBIs.

Five Lady Warriors would be representing TCHS in the 2003 IHSA track-and-field meet in Charleston. Johanna Wienke qualified in the shot and discus events; while the 4×400 relay team of Samantha Bean, Anne Mecum, Whitney McGillen, and Ashley Headrick also advanced.

30 years ago

May 18, 1993

Taking their first Holy Communion at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church on April 25 were Mike Hackett, Alyse Harshbarger, Jessie Williams, Danielle Ross, Nick Kidwell, Amy Wagner, Melinda Kappes, Andy McGillen, Sean Murphy, Tony Borries, and Danielle Flenniken.

It was a banner week for Lady Warrior track, culminating in several runners qualifying for state competition. The quartet of Tracy Baird, Patty McDaniel, Holly Sluder, and Kim VonLanken qualified in the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800 relays; Missy Lehmann in the 400; and Erin Henderson in the 800 and 1600.

40 years ago

May 24, 1983

Several weeks of negotiations between Tuscola school board and the Tuscola Education Association ended Monday night when a master contract was unanimously approved. A starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree would earn an annual salary of $14,225—after 18 years that would be increased to $22,325.

Tuscola track-and-field athletes won eight events and qualified six for the state track meet at the Mahomet Sectional meet. The mile relay team of Scott Day, Nate Izquierdo, Steve Bates, and Mark Smith set a meet record in winning the event, as did Smith in the 400. Day won the 800, and Dan Meyer took the 300 low hurdles, setting a meet record. The foursome of Tom Dilts, Izquierdo, Smith and Bates earned a state berth in both the 400 and 800 relays; as did Bob Davis in the 1600-meter run, Izquierdo in the 200, and Bates in the 100.

Kim Waugh improved her shot put distance of the season by more than a foot to place fourth I the IHSA girls state track-and-field meet in Charleston over the weekend. The sophomore uncorked a toss of 38-5 3/4 in Friday’s prelims.

50 years ago

May 17, 1973

A $1,000 scholarship, two trophies, and the Miss Cheerleader USA title were bestowed upon Jean Waters of Tuscola. Waters, a cheerleader at Northeast Missouri State, competed for the title against 11 other young ladies who formed the Pepsi-Cola All-American Cheerleading Squad.

Construction of a 72-bed addition at Douglas Nightingale Manor began recently, following groundbreaking ceremonies held at the shelter care complex located south of Tuscola on the Egyptian Trail.

Newly-elected Mayor Garland Strohl was promising a number of changes in city government, including making committee appointments based on geographical considerations, a more businesslike running of the city, and more attention paid to planning ahead in all aspects of operations.

The absence of three sure pointmakers did not prevent Tuscola from claiming the third annual Unity Invitational meet Friday evening, sparked by Gary French’s brilliant performances in the long jump and 440. French set two meet records, soaring 21-7 1/2 in the long jump and touring the 440 oval in 51.2. Phil Waters also established a new school record in the high jump by clearing 6-1/4.