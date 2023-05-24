Stella Hopkins

Stella Joyce Hopkins, infant daughter of Dakota and Natalie (Gauna) was stillborn on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

A graveside funeral service was held Tuesday, May 23, in the Arcola Cemetery. Father Angel Sierra officiated. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

She is survived by her parents, Dakota and Natalie Hopkins of Arcola; one brother, Lincoln Hopkins; paternal grandmother, Tammy Hopkins (Kevin) of Arcola, and Daron Hopkins and his wife Kim of Ottawa; maternal grandparents, Julie Gauna of Arcola, and Baltazar Gauna and his wife Hilda of Arcola; paternal great grandparents, Gloria Langley of Mattoon, and Larry and Marcia Hopkins of Arcola; maternal great grandparents, David Good and his wife Diane of Arcola, and Esthela Gauna of Arcola; maternal great great grandma, Shirley Good; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Joyce Good and Ruben Gauna.