Ruben Yutzy

Ruben D. Yutzy, 90, of Arthur, passed away at 2:04 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Arthur home.

Visitation was held Wednesday, May 17, at the North Vine Mennonite Church, Arthur. Funeral service was held Thursday, May 18, at the church. Pastor Brian Petersheim and Pastor Mike Helmuth officiated. Burial was in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Ruben was born on March 9, 1933, in Douglas County. He was the son of Dan and Lillie (Slagle) Yutzy. He married Ada Plank on September 11, 1953, in Arthur.

Ruben is survived by his wife Ada of Arthur; six children, Marilyn Kay Miller and her husband Floyd of Arthur, Carolyn Ann Helmuth and her husband Fred of Arcola, Faith Lorriane Lindsey and her husband Dwight of Arcola, Myrna Joy Crist of Arcola, Brian David Yutzy and his wife Julie of Houston, Texas, and Regina Renee Duncan and her husband Gary of Champaign; 13 grandchildren, Jeff Miller of Effingham, Tammy Bright and her husband Joey of Newton, Tim Miller and his wife Crystal of Arthur, Stephanie Murray and her husband James of Arcola, Brent Helmuth and his wife Leanna of Mahomet, Jill Howen of Arcola, Myranda Crist of Arcola, Terrance Crist of Arcola, Monica Rohr of Atwood, Zac Yutzy of Monroe, La., Andrea Yutzy of Marion, La., Jeremy Yutzy and his wife Bailey of Springtown, Texas, and Lauren Nugent of Austin, Texas; 23 great grandchildren, Wyatt, Matthew, Carter, Olivia, Ben, Isabelle, Sophia, Jake, Brody, Addison, Grace, Sierra, Emily, Madalyn, Max, Hunter, Selene, Amilyah, Stevie, Scarlett, James, Stetson, and Georgia; and two sisters, Marie Schrock of Arthur, and Viola Mushrush and her husband Bill of Kankakee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan, and Lillie (Slagle) Yutzy; an infant sister, Lela Fern Yutzy; one brother, William D. Yutzy and his wife Jacquelin “Jackie” Yutzy; one brother-in-law, Simon Schrock; and a grandson, Kai Lindsey.

Ruben was a member of the North Vine Mennonite Church, where he served as a trusted Sunday School teacher. He worked as a welder at Progress Industries in Arthur for 10 years and later took a position as a welder at Caterpillar in Decatur, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He also worked on antique tractors in his “spare time.”

Ruben enjoyed fishing and he had an extensive pen collection. He was very passionate about reading his Bible and he has read the Bible through many times.

In honor of Ruben, donations were made to his favorite ministry, Friends of Israel.