Rebecca Olson

Rebecca J. Olson, 50, passed peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home in Villa Grove.

Becky was born August 12, 1972, in Kankakee, to Lawrence and Jane (Benoit) Rolph. She married Brian Olson on December 3, 1994, in Bradley.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Brian; two children, Holly (Noah Ferren) Olson and Daniel Olson; one brother, Chad Rolph; her mother, Jane Cahan; and her step-mother, Wendy Rolph.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Rolph.

Becky spent 29 years with the Villa Grove School system where her heart found its home. Becky’s passion for teaching paired with her ability to foster relationships with students, parents and peers will leave a lasting impression for years to come. Becky truly fulfilled her calling by “Teaching the Children” as she heavily influenced the lives of countless students and community members.

Becky enjoyed reading on her screened porch at home and her annual beach trips with her friend Kendra. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She attended and was heavily involved with Victory Church. Becky will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her.

A celebration of Becky’s life was held Friday, May 19, at Victory Church in Camargo. The memorial service was Saturday, May 20, at Victory Church with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Becky Olson Memorial Fund at the Villa Grove State Bank which will go toward the Snack Pack Program at the Villa Grove High School. Memorial donations may be mailed to Villa Grove State Bank, 10 N. Main St. Villa Grove, IL 61956.