Kent Seaman

Kent Allan Seaman, 65, of Lexington, Ky., died peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, May 15, 2023, attended by his partner and the angels of Hospice.

Kent was born October 26, 1957, in Tuscola, one of the many Jarman babies and the younger son of George William and Anna Pearl Thompson Seaman.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Angelique Cain, of Lexington, Ky., and three loving and supportive sisters — Brenda Miller and Gwen Seaman of Champaign, and Jan (Peter) Stortz of Palmer, Alaska. He is sorely missed by his fat cat Vincent (“Biggie”), who was his constant nurse and comfort.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two older siblings, Sandra Ann Grabowski and George Edmund Seaman, as well as his beloved dogs Sylvan, Isis, and Taz.

Kent was a quiet boy who grew into a quiet man. A man who never raised his voice unless something was on fire or his dog was running off. A man so quiet that most people didn’t know him at all. The truth is that he was funny, charming, and quick-witted. He was a khaki and polo shirt guy during the work day and a snazzy dresser on his own time. He loved vehicles — driving them; buying, selling, and trading them; discussing them; working on them. In his heyday he drank a gallon of hot tea a day. He prided himself on his extra-garlic Chex mix recipe and the fact that he, the shyest man on the face of the earth, once sang on stage in a community production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Kent graduated from Arcola High School in the class of 1976. He won the senior science award that spring, although he never was sure why. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business computer management and computer programming business from Eastern Illinois University in 1981. He worked as a programmer at various manufacturing companies before settling down at State Electric Supply Company in Huntington, W.Va., for the last 20 years of his career.

Kent requested that his body be cremated without fanfare — so there will be no formal services. If you want to do something to memorialize him, please be kind to animals and give to your local hospice organizations.