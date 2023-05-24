Glenna Harris

Glenna D. Harris, 85, of Atwood, passed away at 10:25 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Arthur Home, Arthur.

Celebration of Life services were held Friday, May 19, at the United Church of Atwood with the Rev. Mike Drake officiating. Visitation was held Thursday, May 18, at the church and prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Glenna was born on March 12, 1938, in Rushville, Ind., the daughter of Gerald Arthur and Margaret E. Hall Butler. She married Roger Harris on August 8, 1959, in Hammond. He survives.

Also surviving are her children, Scott (Mary Ellen) Harris, Stan (Jann) Harris and Sandy (Rick) Fiala all of Atwood; grandchildren, Beth (Cliff) Hines of Atwood, Alex Harris of Atwood, Elyse Harris of St. Louis, Emma Harris of Atwood, Nicole (Levi) Adwell of North Carolina, Phil (Kelsie) Fiala of Hammond and JT (Brianna) Fiala of Charleston; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Bella, Gideon and Leo.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Glenna graduated from Hammond Grade School and from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1956. In 1959, she graduated from Burnham School of Nursing.

She worked as a registered nurse for Dr. Gordon and Dr. Harry Messmore and Dr. David Platzbecker Medical Clinics for several years. She also worked as the bookkeeper and manager of Harris Companies, Atwood.

Glenna was a member of the United Church of Atwood, Order of the Eastern Star and 16 High Card Club. She enjoyed reading.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arthur Home, United Church of Atwood or Atwood-Hammond Backpack Program.

