Edna Schrock

Edna J. (Chupp) Schrock, 90 years, 10 months, 29 days, of Arcola, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Windsor, Mo.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, at Marcus Gingerich’s residence, rural Arthur. Bishop Ervin E. Miller officiated. Burial was in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19, at Marcus Gingerich’s residence. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted the family.

Edna was born on June 17, 1932, in rural Arthur. She was the daughter of Jacob M. and Mattie A. (Herschberger) Chupp. She married Fred D. Schrock on November 25, 1954, in rural Arthur. He passed away on August 18, 2013.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Ann Schrock of Arcola, Mary Jess and her husband Willard of Arthur, Mattie Marie Gingerich and her husband Marcus of Arthur, Ada Fern Herschberger and her husband Andy Ray of Windsor, Mo., Clara Mae Yoder and her husband Wilmer of Reed City, Mich., Omer Schrock and his wife Wilma of Stoneboro, Pa., Sara Schrock and her husband Ernest of McBain, Mich., Samuel Schrock and his wife Christina of Reedsville, Wis., and Joseph Schrock and his wife Treva of Arthur; one daughter-in-law, Rosemary Schrock of Arthur; 83 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 115 great grandchildren; 27 step great grandchildren; two step great great grandchildren; one brother, Lewis Chupp and his wife Mary of Arthur; two sisters, Clara Schrock of Arthur, and Wilma Yoder of Crab Orchard, Ky.; and three sisters-in-law, Anna Chupp of Millersburg, Ind., Verna Chupp of Arthur, and Lorene Chupp of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Paul Schrock; four brothers, Joas, Eli, Edward and Omer Chupp; one sister-in-law, Esther Chupp; two brothers-in-law, Edward Schrock and Eli Yoder; three grandchildren; one step grandchild; one great grandchild; one step great grandchild.