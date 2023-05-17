Warriors baseball breaks through

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s baseball team broke through with a win this past Thursday evening after battling through a rough stretch. The Warriors run-ruled Central A&M, avenging an early loss to the Raiders with an 11-1 five-inning victory behind a gem from starting pitcher JJ Reynolds. The junior collected the win by scattering 5 hits and 4 walks out over 5 innings of work, allowing just one 1-unearned to cross the dish.

Tuscola scored first, pushing 2 across in the second frame and then just kept adding on. Nate Thomason drove in the first 2 on a 3 for 4 night at the plate that included a double, a triple, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs. Jacob Waugh added to the lead with a 2 RBI single in the third to increase the lead and the Warriors put it away with a 6-run fifth. Colton Musgrave, and Reynolds both singled in the game while Austin Cummings and Ty Thomason each scored twice.

Coach Caleb Englehardt’s group took it on the chin the two previous nights, falling to a good St. Theresa squad 13-3 on Tuesday and a very good Monticello team 22-1 on Wednesday. Caden Russo took the loss against St. T, while Isaac Halverson took it against the Sages. Musgrave delivered 4 hits in the two-game swing adding a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored to his season stat sheet. Lyons and Austin Cummings recorded hits in both contests, while Reynolds and Halverson each had hits against Monticello.