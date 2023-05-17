Human trafficking victim advocates to give presentation

Tuscola United Methodist Church will host speakers Kara and Paul Doan on Sunday, May 21, at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

The speakers are directly involved in disrupting the cycle of Human Trafficking.

Kara Doan, a former teacher, is the CEO and co-founder of Restoration 61, a nonprofit organization that changes lives by disrupting the cycle of human trafficking. Paul, her husband and co-founder, is leaving his nursing career to join her full-time.

Both Paul and Kara Doan will come using a video/ power point program and will provide brochures, and information on a table.

Several years ago, National United Women in Faith had this subject as a priority; it was not eliminated but has increased. Human trafficking is the buying and selling of individuals to engage in some form of labor or commercial sex act through the use of force, fraud, or coercion.

The nonprofit organization Restoration 61, with a base in Naperville, is dedicated to restoring lives affected by human trafficking and exploitation and to impacting communities to take action. Their services include crisis intervention, advocacy, case management, groups, clinical services and outreach. One of the volunteers said, “Don’t think it is not in your town, and I-57 is used for the transportation of victims caught up in this horrific industry.”

According to the United States Department of State, over 27,000,000 people are being trafficked worldwide. In the United States, around 14,500 -17,500 people are being trafficked. 71 percent of victims are women and children.

According to Polaris Project, in 2019, there were 434 human trafficking victims identified in the state of Illinois. Additionally, 115 traffickers were identified and 53 trafficking businesses.

“Refuse to Do Nothing” by housewives Shayne Moore, and Kimberly McOwen Yim, is a book that gives many resources, education, and suggestions on how to help.

Restoration 61 provides rescue, counseling, advocates, and a resale shop for trafficked victims. All of Illinois is served with offices in Chicago, Naperville, Oswego, and Harrisburg.