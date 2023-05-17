Boyd’s gaining momentum

By Lenny Sementi

Like many times before, head boys track coach Ryan Hornaday dialed up a few relays and looked to his throwers to score points at the 10-team Sullivan Invitational. Bryce Graves, Josiah Hortin, Will Foltz and Ben Hornaday traded the baton and collected gold medals and first-place points in the 4×400-meter relay helping the team to third place finish in the mid week meet, breaking the tape in 3-minutes and 39-seconds. Graves, Foltz, and Hortin then joined up with Jackson Barrett for yet another top-of-the-podium performance in the 4×800 relay crossing the line in 9:08.

Chris Boyd led the Warriors in the throwing events collecting 18 points and placing in both the shot put and discus. The senior is hitting his stride at the right time, winning the shot with a toss of 56.17 feet before launching the disc a personal best 174.74 feet, taking second behind a monster throw by Arcola’s Mitchell Meyer. Sophomore Sawyer Woodard tacked on 6-points with a third-place finish in the discus setting a personal record of 147.51-feet. Junior Aiden Weaver PR’d in the shot, taking fifth place denting the sand at 43.67 feet.

Barrett led the way in the open runs winning the 800 with a personal best time of 2:07. Tavi Neamtu posted a PR as well, finishing the 2-laps in 2:28 to take sixth overall. Mason Veach led the distance crew with a second-place effort in the 3200 delivering a 12:21, while Alan Robello rounded out the team scoring with fifth place in the 200 meter.