Wilford Stark

Wilford Charles Stark, 93, of Arcola, passed away surrounded by family at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Carriage Crossing in Arcola.

Visitation was held Saturday, May 6, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 7, at the funeral home. Pastor Brent Budd officiated. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard was in the Arcola Cemetery.

Wilford was born on September 25, 1929, in Newton, the son of Charles Daniel and Agnes D. (Tate) Stark. He married Virginia Ann “Ginnie” Wheat on September 18, 1952, in Newton.

Wilford is survived by his wife of 70½ years, Ginnie; three children, Beverly Jo Roberts and her husband Joseph of Atoka, Tenn., Kenneth Charles Stark of Mattoon, and Gary Alan Stark and his wife Theresa of Neoga; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and one on the way, Stacy Jo Roberts and her husband James Stubbs of Memphis, Tenn., Joseph Michael Roberts and his wife Brandi and their children, Ethan, Ryder and Stone, all of Mansfield, Tenn., David Charles Roberts and his wife Melissa and their children, Mikala and Isabella, all of Evergreen, Colo., Wade Matthew Stark and his wife Breanna and their children, Alexis, Laurel and Jameson, all of Mattoon, Malia Marie Kollmann and her husband Alex and their child Adam with another on the way, all of Tuscola, Bradley Wayne Rollings and his wife Stephanie and their children Tyler, Auston and his wife Viktoria, and Ashtin Rollings, all of Plainfield, Ind., Travis Cody Stark and his wife Vilma and their children, Hailey and Codie, all of Collinsville, and Amanda Jo Mars and her husband Jon and their daughter Kyndall, all of Neoga. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, David James and his wife Betty of Champaign.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Daniel and Agnes Stark; five sisters, Juanita Fiscus and her husband Harley, Aleta James, Pauline Parker and her husband Roe, Joan Pryor and her husband Jack, and Patty Newlin and her husband Don.

Wilford was a 1948 graduate of Newton High School. He was a Korean Air Force Veteran.

Wilford went to work at USI in Tuscola in 1954. He and Ginnie raised their family in Arcola. He retired from USI as a maintenance mechanic in 1990 after 36 years of service.

Wilford was a member of the Mattoon VFW and the Mattoon American Legion.

He was a faithful member of the Arcola First Christian Church where he served as a deacon and helped with maintenance around the church and with anything else that needed to be done.

Wilford has always been a big Arcola Purple Rider fan, following his own children and from there he was hooked. He also liked Illini athletics and the Chicago Bears.

After Wilford retired, he and Ginnie really enjoyed keeping up with their grandchildren, going to games, concerts and any events they were involved in.

They also did a lot of traveling, most of the time pulling a camper, but they were able to visit all 50 states in the United States of America. They enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, Texas, and Florida.

Wilford also enjoyed woodworking. He used his craft to bless family and friends. He mastered his lathe and made a lot of bowls; he also made cradles, toy boxes, rocking horses, plant stands, shelves; you name it, and he could make it. He also cut patterns out of wood so Ginnie could paint on them. He took up wood carving, this he did when they were traveling. Chickens and turtles are among some of the things he carved.

Wilford was a blessed man and so were all that knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arcola First Christian Church, St. Jude Children’s research Hospital or donor’s choice.