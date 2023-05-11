Villa Grove sports wrap for softball, baseball and track

By Tony Hooker

Softball

Bust Broncos

Maci Clodfelder went 4-4 with 6 RBIs and 2 runs scored to lead Villa Grove to a 15-0 4-inning win over Cerro Gordo Bement on April 24. Alex Brown allowed only one hit while fanning 7 to earn the win. Piper Kiser had the lone extra-base hit for the Devils, going 1-2 with a double and two RBIs. Addi Wilson helped the cause by going 2-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Come out to play with Warriors

Chloe Reardon went 2-3 with a homer and 2 RBIs to lead Villa Grove to a 6-4 win over Tuscola on April 25. Piper Kiser also homered and drove in 2 for Villa Grove High School. Kiser was the winning pitcher, going 7 innings and allowing 4 earned runs on 9 hits while whiffing 4.

Hasenpfeffer Bunnies

Alex Brown pitched a complete game five-hit shutout, fanning 8 hitters and not giving up a walk as the Blue Devils whitewashed Fisher 7-0 on April 26. Chloe Reardon homered for the second day in a row and drove in 3 runs, and school career home run leader Maci Clodfelder also knocked in 3 with a big fly of her own. Brown helped herself at the plate, going 2-4 with a pair of runs scored.

Cage Wolves

The Blue Devils made short work of Okaw Valley, winning 18-0 in 4 innings. Maci Clodfelder went 2-2 with a pair of doubles, 2 walks, 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored to lead the way offensively, while Alex Brown allowed just one hit while fanning 8 to earn the win. Izzy Dodd drove in 2 runs, Ella Schweighart tripled and scored twice, Olivia Jones scored a pair of runs and Kayln Cordes doubled and scored three times. Alison Pangburn also dented the plate 3 times for the Blue and Gold.

Baseball

Scuttle Pirates

The Blue Devils pushed across a run in the top of the eighth inning and Cooper Clark made it stand up by throwing a scoreless bottom of the frame as Villa Grove High School defeated Cumberland 10-9 on April 24. Clark earned the win, throwing 3.2 innings of 1 run ball, striking out 3 Pirate batters. Luke Zimmerman drove in 4 runs, Sam Bender scored 3 times and Thomas Vandeventer drove in a pair of runs for Villa Grove. Zane Hosler scored a pair of runs to help the cause.

Clawed by Tigers

Paris scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 9-7 win over the Blue Devils on April 27. Brady Clodfelder went 2-4 with 3 Rbi’s to lead the way at the plate, while Parker Knierem took the loss, giving up 8 runs in 6.2 innings.

Bucked by Riders

Villa Grove dropped a 10-3 decision to LPC for Arcola on April 28. The Blue Devils managed only 4 hits against the Riders, while striking out 15 times. Brady Clodfelder took the loss, giving up 8 runs in 4 innings of work. Jake Gilles did a solid job in relief, allowing just 2 runs while striking out 5.

Boys Track and Field

At Spartan Classic

Braden Dowler and Layne Rund were the only top 10 finishers for Villa Grove on Friday, April 28. Dowler took sixth in the 200m and Rund soared to an eighth-place finish in the high jump.