Villa Grove bustling with celebrations

By Tony Hooker

Villa Grove will be the site of three very important events on Saturday, May 6, with the Loyalty Day Parade, Street Dedication ceremony and Summer Recreation skills competition all set to kick off festivities.

Loyalty Day

First established in 1921 as Americanization Day, Loyalty Day was created as a reaffirmation of loyalty to the US and as a direct counterpoint to Communist May Day celebrations. On July 18, 1958 Congress made Loyalty Day an official May 1 holiday.

This will be the 48 annual loyalty day parade here in Villa Grove, according to Troy and Jennifer Gray, who represent Villa Grove’s Walter Jones VFW post 2876.

Troy, who has been involved with the loyalty day parade since 2015, said that the parade is all about being proud to be an American, and Jennifer concurs. “It’s showing support toward all Americans, whether you’re a veteran or not,” she stated. Troy added that it’s also about supporting American ideals.

The parade will get a boost in entrants this year, per Troy. “Charolie Burris has helped out a lot this year, and Lincoln’s Challenge is going to be sending a squad down,” he said. “If you’ve never seen them, they’re quite impressive.” Burris will also be bringing several vehicles from the national guard for the day’s events.

The parade will begin lining up at 10 a.m., with a planned 11 a.m. start, and there will be a free spaghetti dinner for participants at the VFW afterward.

This year’s parade will be one of three in Illinois, with Arcola joining Villa Grove and New Lenox as parade hosts.

The Grays are looking forward to bringing the community together for the event and hope that they get a large turnout.

Street dedication

A section of Beech Lane will be designated as honorary “Bill Gabbard Lane” on Saturday to honor his lifetime of dedication to the community. Bill, who graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1960, worked for several years as a meat cutter for Jewel Eisner before purchasing a meat market in Danville and a packing house in Clinton.

What many don’t know is that for a time, he was driving from Villa Grove to Danville to Clinton and home every day as he worked to get his businesses up and running. He eventually sold both in 1987 and bought a food distribution center that the family continues to operate to this day.

Gabbard always liked to keep the spotlight off of himself, but there are many instances of him supporting Villa Grove businesses that might otherwise have closed. He always provided a bevy of ingredients for any local fundraiser or athletic team. Always helping, and always without fanfare. He truly was a great citizen of the community and therefore deserving of the memorial in his name.

For 40 years, young men and women benefitted from the efforts of Frank Thomas. For Villa Grovians of my generation, he was the coach of what we now call Pony League. His rough edges (anyone who didn’t field a ground ball cleanly could expect to be referred to as a clod, or worse!) were smoothed by the fact that deep down, he cared about all of us. Any moderate success I had on the diamond is directly attributable to him. Franko, as everyone knew him, was a formidable pitcher in his own right before turning to the role of coach, and many benefited from his teachings. After retiring from the coaching ranks, Frank took great pride in maintaining the fields of play for Villa Grove Summer leagues. The sand infield at Henson Park was truly immaculate, thanks to his patient ministrations. An entire generation of young men who served as his assistants can attest to his attention for detail, and also for the colorful language he used to make his point. In honor of his lifetime of dedication to the young ball players of the area, the city of Villa Grove will be naming the circle drive around Henson Park “Frank Thomas Way.”

Skills Challenge

Following the street dedication, all participants in Villa Grove summer recreation are invited to participate in a skills challenge. Players from the 2nd/3rd grade league, the 4th/5th grade league and the junior high league baseball and softball teams will be competing in base running, throwing, and batting within their age divisions. Players do need to be pre-registered, but their coaches have the registration forms. The activities are set to begin around 1:30 p.m.