My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

I hope you read last week’s column because this one picks up where that one left off. Tonight is day nine since my total hip replacement surgery. I reported to Carle Hospital at 5:00 a.m. last Wednesday for a scheduled 7:30 a.m. surgery. The surgery took place on time and about two hours later I remember waking up in extreme pain in my hip. I assumed by the way the recovery room nurse responded that whatever nerve block had worn off a bit early. In short order I was given something for the pain and I went back to sleep. The next time I woke up, all was well as far as the pain I was feeling. I was eager to leave but first there was a series of things I would have to be able to do. A short walk, a few stair steps, and a series of questions and answers and I was ready to get dressed.

Getting dressed was a challenge. My right leg was essentially nothing more than a heavy log that was difficult and painful to move. I gave up trying to put my socks and shoes on because leaning or bending over was absolutely prohibited with a new hip. That really didn’t matter because the pain when trying to bend over was more than I could stand anyway. After I was dressed and ready it was off to the curbside for pickup and my ride home. I live in a bi level house by myself so any direction into my house is a stair climb. That was interesting but I managed. Because I have twenty-seven staples in my hip there was no comfortable way to lay down or sit down. Everyone gets sent home with some sort of pain reliever but I’ll tell you now, it wasn’t enough so that I was able to get a good night’s sleep. As a matter of fact I still haven’t been able to sleep through a single night without getting up three or four times to take a walk around the interior of my home. It’s the only pain relief I can get at night. It sounds odd but for me, it’s the only relief I can get at night when I’m trying to sleep.

Getting out of bed in the morning is painful but much better now at day nine. Once I’m up and moving around it is reasonably comfortable. I used a walker to move around the day of my surgery but haven’t needed it since. I followed orders not to shower but instead sponge bath in a sink for the first week. That lasted three days and ever since I’ve been getting in the shower. Getting in and out of the shower is the most cringe worthy thing I do because I live here by myself. I know that if I slip and fall I’ll be headed to the emergency room to relocate my dislocated new hip. And that would be after I managed to get to my phone! A Carle physical therapist made her visit forty-eight after surgery. Fortunately for me she concluded I was doing better than expected forty-eight hours post op. She coached me through several exercises and depending on how I was doing on her next visit I just might get released from home physical therapy sessions. She returned this last Wednesday morning and put me through the drills and decided that unless I took a turn backwards, she would release me. My next visit is this next Thursday to have my surgeon remove the twenty-seven staples.

I’m continuing to work hard at home with the exercises I’ve been given, maybe too much so. I’m not supposed to bend over past ninety degrees for fear of the new hip joint dislocating. I can’t cross my legs for fear of the same. This is difficult because I can easily bend over past ninety degrees now and have been able since day four. I have to think about it every time I put shoes on so as not to be stupid and end up down and out on the floor in pain because the new joint dislocated. I’m at a point of going nuts because I’m stuck at home by myself and not supposed to be doing much at all. I’m ready for the next step forward for sure. I want to get back to work and feel useful again.

I want to reach out and thank everyone who has contacted me wishing me the best of luck with my recovery. Boyd checks on me about every other day and yes sir I appreciate the effort you make to check on me. I only used a walker one day but, that one day I needed it for sure. Thank you to the couple who were kind enough to allow me to borrow theirs. I’ve got two new police cars to get ready for service, including striping them and two others to strip out, remove the lettering, and get sold. I have much to do waiting on me and I’ll be getting after it all once I’m released to do so. Any of you that find yourself in the position for a hip replacement, reach out to me and I’ll tell you everything you might expect from day to day. Don’t be dumb like me and wait too long. The pain I had before the surgery was worse than the pain I’m experiencing now. If you’re told you need it, do it because the pain gets worse quickly. A big thank you goes out to Dr. Kawakita at Carle and the surgical staff who performed my surgery. I’m sure I’ll be doing the left hip in the near future and I’ll for sure request Dr. Kawakita perform my next one.